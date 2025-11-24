Outdoor Upgrades That Are Worth The Splurge

The benefits of installing a deck are many. Such a structure allows you to expand your entertaining space while providing you and your family with additional space to relax outdoors. The natural appearance of materials like wood can also help to enhance the overall appeal of your backyard. It's the kind of functional upgrade that's really quite hard to regret once paid for, and it comes with the added benefit that, if you do eventually decide to sell, it'll add value to your home. In fact, some suggest that you could recoup 50% or more of your installation's value at the point of sale. It's no wonder that the Property Brothers believe that every yard needs a deck.

If you're inclined to agree, then take some time to consider how you'll design your deck and what you'll build it with. The best deck material for a rainy environment is one that can withstand the rigors of poor weather. Tropical wood and pressure-treated lumber are usually good options, though the former comes with steep upfront costs, and the latter is likely to require frequent maintenance. Composite decking is another solution, and while it's pricier than many wood products, it's also likely to last much longer and require less upkeep.

Before you start building, you should also consider how to keep yourself and your family safe while using the deck. The Property Brothers recommend deck railings as must-have safety features, particularly near steps and on highly raised areas. After all, the last thing you want is to slip after a rain shower and tumble over the edge.