Gorgeous And Creative Ways To Light Up Your Patio

Before you start sourcing products and installing them in your patio, it's important to understand the different types of lightingcommonly used outdoors. Used in isolation, they don't tend to achieve an awful lot. Used collectively, however, they can add up to far more than the sum of their parts.

The first is ambient — possibly the most common kind of lighting that springs to mind when envisaging a cozy patio. Ambient lighting gives your space that soft, cozy vibe that so many strive for when the sun goes down. Festoon lights (also known as cafe or bistro lights) are a good example.

Task lighting is the second, and it's extremely important in spaces where you need to perform any potentially dangerous task. If you have an outdoor kitchen, for example, it's a good idea to install bright, focused lighting, aimed at your work surfaces and any other area in which you're likely to be handling hot food or sharp utensils.

Accent lighting is the final type, and while it's not essential, it can make the difference between a patio that's merely usable, and one in which you can't wait for the sun to set. It's used to add the finishing touches to your scheme, highlighting specific elements of your garden or patio, and adding visual depth to the overall scheme. Stake lights in your flower beds are a good example. If you've decided to incorporate a mural to give your patio a more personalized look, you can install accent downlights, like the multicolored solar fence lights from Soonanier, to continue enjoying its impact after dark.