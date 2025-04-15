Lawn Edging Ideas That'll Take Your Small Backyard To The Next Level

While the combination of edging materials and ideas for how to use them is nearly infinite, the amount of space in your yard is not. Although a number of ideas and uses may appeal to you, you will likely be limited on how many you can incorporate into your space. Therefore, it is important to plan out your backyard design before attempting to implement it. This not only assures you achieve the effect you're after, but will also help you prepare for the amount of time and money the effort will require.

The first step in the planning process is to do a wide-ranging search for small yard landscaping ideas. Then, measure your space and make note of any issues you may encounter regarding space, drainage, etc. You will also need to decide if you are completely overhauling your yard or working within the confines of keeping certain elements, such as trees, patios, sidewalks, gardens, or beds. If you are keeping some of the elements that already exist in your yard, it is important to decide if you need to make any modifications so they fit into your new design and how those modifications might be achieved.

Once you know the type of elements you want and have made sure they will both fit into your space and work well together, you need to figure out the type and amount of materials you will need. For linear edging, make sure you measure the perimeter it will be covering. In other words, don't use a straight-line length measurement to estimate what you need for a curved bed. If edging raised beds, terraces, and other multi-level features, you will also need to factor in the height. For plants, consider the distance that is recommended between plants.

