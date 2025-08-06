The Outdoor Bar Countertop Material That Can Handle Rainy Weather
Mixing up a refreshing summer cocktail on your patio or crafting a cozy hot toddy to enjoy next to your fire pit demands a modern staple of backyard living — the outdoor bar. From the simplest DIY outdoor bar made of wood pallets to a fancy outside counter space complete with a plumbed sink and mini fridge, all bar tops need to be able to stand up to inclement weather. Granite is a go-to choice for due to its durability, its variety of color and design, and its relatively easy maintenance.
Granite is a hard, natural stone formed from volcanic magma deep underground. It comes in a variety of natural shades and colors from whites and grays to pinks and even greens, speckled or veined with other minerals. It can also be dyed black or other dark tones. This variety makes it a great option for outdoor bar design. Budget is one of the crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen or bar area, and granite does cost more than less expensive concrete or butcher block tops. A granite slab can cost between $40 to $100 per square foot, although tiles are less expensive at $5 to $15 per square foot. But while granite is considered a higher-end material, its easy cleaning and ability to withstand the elements make it a worthwhile investment.
Maintaining granite in an outside space
Winter freezing and thawing won't significantly impact this stone surface, but rain will cause problems if the granite isn't properly sealed. Unsealed granite will absorb rainwater, as well as those cocktail-making spills, resulting in staining. Proper sealing should be done up front at installation, then redone every one to three years. To know if your granite bar top needs resealing, you can test the surface by putting a small amount of water on it and waiting to see if the granite darkens. If it does, it's time to reseal.
In the summer, granite stands up well to ultraviolet rays, but it will fade over time with prolonged sun exposure. Granite can also get very hot in direct sun, so choosing a lighter color or putting your granite bar top under an awning or pergola is a good idea. And if you live in an area prone to hailstorms, a cover will also protect your surface from chipping by large hail.
Cleaning your granite bar top is as simple as wiping it down with a soft cloth and mild kitchen cleanser or soap and water. Bleach, harsh chemicals, or abrasive cleaners or cleaning tools can damage the sealant you've put on the granite or scratch the stone. With some simple maintenance and periodic resealing, your granite bar top will last for years, and it's an outdoor update than can add some serious value to your home.