How To Choose Between A Gazebo And A Pergola For Your Backyard
When planning an outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining, shade is one of the first things to think about. A well-shaded area doesn't just offer relief from the sun — it also helps define the space, making it feel like an inviting extension of your home. There are several options to choose from, including umbrellas, sunshades, pergolas, canopies, and gazebos. When deciding between a pergola and a gazebo, there are a few basic differences to consider before making your final choice.
The biggest difference is the roof. Gazebos have a solid top, while pergolas use slatted roofs that let in sunlight. This impacts how much shade and weather protection each provides. Pergolas add some shade to your yard, but don't do much to regulate the temperature. They also don't provide full sun coverage, as the open slats let in some light at certain times of day. Gazebos are better at full sun protection, and they can also protect against elements like rain and snow. Thanks to their enclosed roof, they may trap a lot of heat. This may not be ideal in the summer, but in the winter, it can help to keep the space warm and functional, even if the weather outside is a little chilly. However, if you live somewhere that is warm most of the year, there are options for a double-roof, like the Permanent Hardtop Gazebo by Modern Shade Outdoor Living Spaces, which can help to protect from the elements while also releasing some heat.
Structural differences between pergolas and gazebos
The other big difference is in their basic designs. Pergolas act as an addition to a space, usually just consisting of a few supporting beams and partial roof. This also makes them easy to set up, to the point that you can use one as a DIY solution for more shade if you don't want to plant trees in your yard. However, you can buy pre-built gazebos that are simple to set up. You can put them on top of any existing flooring anywhere in your yard and even attach them to your home. Gazebos, meanwhile, go anywhere. They may feature a partial or full wall and are often set up off the ground with their own flooring system.
Another perk of gazebos is that, because they have a closed roof, it's easier to enclose the space. If you buy netting or screens for the sides, you can keep out all insects in a way you can't really do with a pergola. Because of these differences, there is an obvious discrepancy in the cost to build. Pergolas are usually cheaper, as you don't have to worry about additional flooring, and there are fewer materials. Pergolas may also offer a higher return on investment than gazebos. While both may add serious value to your home, pergolas generally cost less to install, often resulting in a better ROI. Though pergolas are cheaper on their own, having to build a floor to accommodate them can increase the price, making gazebos more affordable in some cases.
Appearance plays a big role in choosing between gazebos and pergolas
Gazebos often bring to mind enclosed, somewhat circular structures. However, there are several that look a lot like pergolas, with simple posts on the bottom and no side structures or flooring, but they have the added benefit of a closed roof. Gazebos offer a wider variety of styles and designs than pergolas, which can make it easier to find one that fits your yard perfectly. You can choose a pop-up, generally used for events and parties outside to protect from the sun. Permanent ones that look similar to the portable options are also available, but with sturdier sides and roofs. Then, there are classic gazebos that are generally octagonal in shape, with partially enclosed sides.
Finally, you can consider the feeling and appearance you're looking for from your structure. Do you want something sleek, minimalist, and elegant that blends into the rest of your backyard? Then a pergola might be the way to go. Pergolas also offer a bit of room for creativity and personal taste. For example, you can use vining plants to help the structure blend into the background or follow a budget IKEA hack to add more shade to your sunny backyard. If you're looking for charm, old-school appeal, and to make a statement while catching the eye of everyone that enters your backyard, then you may prefer a gazebo instead.