How To Choose Between A Gazebo And A Pergola For Your Backyard

When planning an outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining, shade is one of the first things to think about. A well-shaded area doesn't just offer relief from the sun — it also helps define the space, making it feel like an inviting extension of your home. There are several options to choose from, including umbrellas, sunshades, pergolas, canopies, and gazebos. When deciding between a pergola and a gazebo, there are a few basic differences to consider before making your final choice.

The biggest difference is the roof. Gazebos have a solid top, while pergolas use slatted roofs that let in sunlight. This impacts how much shade and weather protection each provides. Pergolas add some shade to your yard, but don't do much to regulate the temperature. They also don't provide full sun coverage, as the open slats let in some light at certain times of day. Gazebos are better at full sun protection, and they can also protect against elements like rain and snow. Thanks to their enclosed roof, they may trap a lot of heat. This may not be ideal in the summer, but in the winter, it can help to keep the space warm and functional, even if the weather outside is a little chilly. However, if you live somewhere that is warm most of the year, there are options for a double-roof, like the Permanent Hardtop Gazebo by Modern Shade Outdoor Living Spaces, which can help to protect from the elements while also releasing some heat.