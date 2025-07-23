DIY Pergola Shades To Add Color And Style To Your Outdoor Space
A pergola in the backyard makes for a cozy, defined outdoor space. In fact, they're one of the options HGTV's Property Brothers suggest to add privacy to your patio. But in the warmer months, it's hard to enjoy yourself when the hot sun bakes your skin. It can seem like the space you intended to use all summer ends up getting used sparsely in the spring and fall. With a few skills, you can DIY shades from a drop cloth and attach them to your pergola. You can even dye the shades for a pop of color.
The shades will protect you from direct sunlight. You can spend a lazy day outdoors, enjoy an al fresco meal, or spend family time without retreating to air conditioning. Incorporating shade into your pergola brings style and texture to your yard. Plus, it's easy to do and offers possibilities for personalization.
The list of materials is short and inexpensive. The most important thing you'll need is the shade material — a canvas drop cloth, like the 4-foot by 12-foot all-purpose drop cloth from Green Lifestyle. These things are versatile: You can use drop cloths to create curtains and bring privacy to your patio. You'll need a kit of screw snaps, a hammer to attach the snaps, and a ladder to install them. You'll also need a sewing machine and other supplies to hem the drop cloth. Beyond that, you'll need a cloth dye, such as Rit Liquid Dye, a container to apply the color to the drop cloth, and some gloves to keep the dye off your hands.
How to add shade to your pergola in a snap
Start by measuring your pergola to determine how much drop cloth, dye, and how many snaps you'll need. You can install a whole cloth or cut it into wide strips running between rafters, alternating over and under the runners, from one beam to the other. The strips need enough width to hem the cloth for clean edges. As for the length, cut the strips twice as long as needed to allow for draping.
After sewing and finishing each strip, dye them. When using synthetic material, fill a container with hot water — cotton receives dyes readily in cold water. Add the dye to the water, then add the canvas. Stir it for several minutes, leaving it in until the color sets. Cold-rinse each strip of drop cloth until the water runs clear. For best results, follow the instructions that came with your dye. Wash and dry the strips before hanging them. You can also spray the fabric strips with Scotchgard to waterproof them.
The easiest way to attach and remove your new cloth shade is by installing snaps, so the strips snap on to and off of the pergola itself. Hammer halves of two snaps together at the strip's corners, and screw the snap's mate into the top edge of the pergola beam. To customize, make your shades retractable, or in lieu of a drop cloth, try sun shade cloth available in a variety of colors. You can also coordinate this hack with a budget IKEA hack in your sunny backyard, hanging shower curtains from the side for even more privacy.