DIY Pergola Shades To Add Color And Style To Your Outdoor Space

A pergola in the backyard makes for a cozy, defined outdoor space. In fact, they're one of the options HGTV's Property Brothers suggest to add privacy to your patio. But in the warmer months, it's hard to enjoy yourself when the hot sun bakes your skin. It can seem like the space you intended to use all summer ends up getting used sparsely in the spring and fall. With a few skills, you can DIY shades from a drop cloth and attach them to your pergola. You can even dye the shades for a pop of color.

The shades will protect you from direct sunlight. You can spend a lazy day outdoors, enjoy an al fresco meal, or spend family time without retreating to air conditioning. Incorporating shade into your pergola brings style and texture to your yard. Plus, it's easy to do and offers possibilities for personalization.

The list of materials is short and inexpensive. The most important thing you'll need is the shade material — a canvas drop cloth, like the 4-foot by 12-foot all-purpose drop cloth from Green Lifestyle. These things are versatile: You can use drop cloths to create curtains and bring privacy to your patio. You'll need a kit of screw snaps, a hammer to attach the snaps, and a ladder to install them. You'll also need a sewing machine and other supplies to hem the drop cloth. Beyond that, you'll need a cloth dye, such as Rit Liquid Dye, a container to apply the color to the drop cloth, and some gloves to keep the dye off your hands.