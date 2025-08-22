The Best Material For A Deck If You Live In A Rainy Environment
A big, beautiful deck is a joy for any homeowner and provides a private place where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, read a book, entertain friends, or watch the kids and pets play in the yard. Another benefit to a nice deck is that it is an outdoor update that increases the resale value of your home. There are several factors to consider before getting started, such as the deck design, your budget, whether you are building it yourself or hiring someone, and what deck material to use. The weather conditions in your area can affect the longevity, durability, comfort, and maintenance requirements of your deck so it's very important to consider the type of weather your area gets when choosing deck material, especially if you live in a rainy climate.
Even if you are putting in a deck on a tight budget, wood is still the most common material used for decks. There are several different types of wood available for decks and each type has its own characteristics. When you live in humid or rainy climates, you want to choose a deck material that does well in those specific conditions because not all wood handles a lot of rain or humidity well. You also want to choose deck material that can prevent rot and mold so your beautiful deck isn't ruined after a year or two. Avoid untreated wood completely, as it absorbs moisture fast and can quickly rot and mold.
Deck materials that are perfect for rainy climates
There are several wood choices that will work well for decks in rainy and humid environments. The first is pressure-treated wood, which is made with special chemicals that make it resistant not only to rot and mold, but insects too. It is important to stay on top of maintenance to keep your pressure-treated deck in top shape. Upkeep includes keeping it clean, making sure there are no puddles or standing water anywhere on the deck, and adding a sealer once a year, like this Seal-Once Marine Premium Wood Sealer. Once sealed, don't forget to keep your deck safe after the rain with these non-slip hacks.
Another popular choice for decks is cedar or redwood. Many homeowners prefer using these types of wood due to their beautiful color. These natural woods naturally withstand moisture better than many other types due to the natural oils they contain, which make them resistant to mold, rot, and insect infestation. You should plan on sealing your cedar or redwood deck yearly to keep it looking beautiful year after year. If you feel like going exotic, consider teak or ipe. Tropical hardwoods are very durable and dense and stand up to a lot of use. They usually have stunning color choices and are resistant to water and moisture, making them a great choice for rainy climates.