The Best Material For A Deck If You Live In A Rainy Environment

A big, beautiful deck is a joy for any homeowner and provides a private place where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, read a book, entertain friends, or watch the kids and pets play in the yard. Another benefit to a nice deck is that it is an outdoor update that increases the resale value of your home. There are several factors to consider before getting started, such as the deck design, your budget, whether you are building it yourself or hiring someone, and what deck material to use. The weather conditions in your area can affect the longevity, durability, comfort, and maintenance requirements of your deck so it's very important to consider the type of weather your area gets when choosing deck material, especially if you live in a rainy climate.

Even if you are putting in a deck on a tight budget, wood is still the most common material used for decks. There are several different types of wood available for decks and each type has its own characteristics. When you live in humid or rainy climates, you want to choose a deck material that does well in those specific conditions because not all wood handles a lot of rain or humidity well. You also want to choose deck material that can prevent rot and mold so your beautiful deck isn't ruined after a year or two. Avoid untreated wood completely, as it absorbs moisture fast and can quickly rot and mold.