How To DIY A Fireproof Base For Your Fire Pit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fire pit can add a great deal of character to your backyard. In the winter, folks can huddle around it while clutching cups of hot chocolate in gloved hands, and in the summer, it's a great place to light off sparklers and roast marshmallows. However, if you decide to DIY your own budget-friendly fire pit, you might notice that, over time, your bricks will start to crack from the powerful heat emitted by the coals. If you're hoping to avoid this, instead of replacing the bricks on your fire pit every few years, you can simply insulate them with the right type of material, such as metal or clay.

See, just because bricks are fire resistant, that doesn't mean they're fireproof. And if you have a fire pit made of concrete bricks, they most likely won't stand up to heat over time. Tiny cracks will start to form, and they'll split open. Worse still, this issue is often aggravated by ice in the winter. If you want to avoid constantly replacing your brick fire pit, then you have two possible options. You could put a fire pit bowl or insert ring into your pit, which will keep those flames at bay, or you can line the inside of your pit with clay fire bricks, which are made to handle that temperature with ease.