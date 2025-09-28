How To DIY A Fireproof Base For Your Fire Pit
A fire pit can add a great deal of character to your backyard. In the winter, folks can huddle around it while clutching cups of hot chocolate in gloved hands, and in the summer, it's a great place to light off sparklers and roast marshmallows. However, if you decide to DIY your own budget-friendly fire pit, you might notice that, over time, your bricks will start to crack from the powerful heat emitted by the coals. If you're hoping to avoid this, instead of replacing the bricks on your fire pit every few years, you can simply insulate them with the right type of material, such as metal or clay.
See, just because bricks are fire resistant, that doesn't mean they're fireproof. And if you have a fire pit made of concrete bricks, they most likely won't stand up to heat over time. Tiny cracks will start to form, and they'll split open. Worse still, this issue is often aggravated by ice in the winter. If you want to avoid constantly replacing your brick fire pit, then you have two possible options. You could put a fire pit bowl or insert ring into your pit, which will keep those flames at bay, or you can line the inside of your pit with clay fire bricks, which are made to handle that temperature with ease.
Properly fireproofing your fire pit
There are only a few simple steps to keep your fire pit safe and ensure its longevity. You'll need to purchase heat-tolerant cement, fire-proof bricks like the Protalwell woodstove firebricks, and a trowel. Next, you should remove the stones that make up your fire pit and place them aside for the time being. (If you're completely replacing a previous fire pit, instead of tossing the old stones, you can turn them into a relaxing water feature instead.) Once you've removed the stones, dig down at least 6 inches and fill the space with gravel or sand. This buffer should absorb much of the heat from those coals while allowing water to drain from your fire pit. You should then use a tamper to flatten whichever material you decide to pour into the base of your pit.
Once you've completed those stopes, you need to mix a 2:1 ratio of cement to water and begin creating your wall. Bring back your old stones, and use your trowel to spread the cement on the inside of the fire pit wall. Then press your fireproof bricks in place and give them time to dry. As an alternative, you can also purchase a Koutemie Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit Ring Liner from Amazon for around $76. This steel liner will act as a fireproof buffer on the inside of your pit and will only take seconds to place in. Either way you decide to go, once you've completed those steps, just follow your usual method for a perfect fire build to start enjoying the evening around your new fire pit.