One Of The Best Materials To Consider For Your Outdoor Countertops

Whether you're building a new outdoor kitchen or upgrading your old outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen can add serious value to your home. Plus, it's ideal for anyone who wants to fully embrace indoor-outdoor living. One of the crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen is the importance of choosing materials that aren't just good-looking, but durable as well. That's why you should consider using microcement for your outdoor countertops. Microcement is a composite coating made of a combination of cement, water-based resins, and minerals, and can be applied to other surfaces to give them a concrete-like appearance. That means microcement can be put on countertops made from a variety of materials, new and old. This cement-based coating is not just used on countertops, but is gaining popularity for its ability to be easily applied by DIYers, coupled with its stylish looks.

Even though it's a decorative coating, microcement's uses extend beyond building the perfect aesthetic. The primary benefit is that microcement countertops are very durable over long periods of time, and are perfect outside, thanks to their ability to withstand inclement weather. A microcement countertop is waterproof throughout every layer, making it perfect for being out in the elements. Additionally, it works great as a kitchen countertop because of its ease in cleaning and, within reason, heat, stain, mold, and scratch resistance. Microcement is also very strong; it can withstand a great deal of weight, so you won't have to worry about putting heavy appliances on top.