One Of The Best Materials To Consider For Your Outdoor Countertops
Whether you're building a new outdoor kitchen or upgrading your old outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen can add serious value to your home. Plus, it's ideal for anyone who wants to fully embrace indoor-outdoor living. One of the crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen is the importance of choosing materials that aren't just good-looking, but durable as well. That's why you should consider using microcement for your outdoor countertops. Microcement is a composite coating made of a combination of cement, water-based resins, and minerals, and can be applied to other surfaces to give them a concrete-like appearance. That means microcement can be put on countertops made from a variety of materials, new and old. This cement-based coating is not just used on countertops, but is gaining popularity for its ability to be easily applied by DIYers, coupled with its stylish looks.
Even though it's a decorative coating, microcement's uses extend beyond building the perfect aesthetic. The primary benefit is that microcement countertops are very durable over long periods of time, and are perfect outside, thanks to their ability to withstand inclement weather. A microcement countertop is waterproof throughout every layer, making it perfect for being out in the elements. Additionally, it works great as a kitchen countertop because of its ease in cleaning and, within reason, heat, stain, mold, and scratch resistance. Microcement is also very strong; it can withstand a great deal of weight, so you won't have to worry about putting heavy appliances on top.
Applying microcement to your outdoor countertops
Your countertop needs to perfectly match the aesthetic you're trying to build for your space. There are many colors to choose from when picking your microcement, including yellow, pink, and even blue. You will want to pick a color that will work with the rest of the space, like the exterior color or your home or patio furniture. If you're unsure of what will look best, opt for a neutral shade like grey or taupe.
While microcement isn't one of those overrated outdoor upgrades that are total money wasters, you still have to be careful to properly apply the coating to your outdoor countertop. The process to install an outdoor microcement countertop takes about three to four days. To start, find a microcement kit that suits your needs and budget. Consider purchasing a kit, like the Smartcret microcement kit for countertops; it includes all the cement, sealer, sanding discs, and other necessary products for your project. The kit also has detailed instructions on how to properly install the microcement. If you feel confident in finding and applying the materials yourself, that is also a viable option that may save you money for other aspects of your project. No matter which route you choose, taking the time to plan and apply your microcement carefully will ensure a durable, stylish countertop that will elevate your outdoor space for years to come.