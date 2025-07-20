Level Up Your Outdoor Space With An Easily Customizable Privacy Fence
Creating an outdoor space that feels private without being closed in requires a careful balance. This is true whether you're looking to design a backyard you feel at home in by creating a comfortable DIY privacy nook or revamping patio space so it's perfect for relaxing and hosting. However, if you're looking for a way to get away from wandering gazes on your patio without touching your yard, it may feel like your options are limited. There are affordable designs, such as DIY drop cloth curtains that bring privacy to your patio, but there's also another, more biophilic choice: a living patio privacy wall.
Living fences that established the perimeter of your yard with shrubbery and trees are growing in popularity, and this easy DIY translates the trend for your patio. And the best part? All you need for this project is planters and your choice of plants. Of course, if you do decide to extend a living fence around your yard, you also encourage more birds to show up, so there are all sorts of benefits.
Choosing the right plants for this project is the most important part, since you'll need to care for them continuously. When browsing, consider plants that are low-maintenance and grow well in your region. You can even look for shrubs and flowers that attract pollinators or your favorite birds. Or reduce maintenance dramatically by using artificial trees like the 5-foot artificial cedar topiary trees from the Silk Tree Warehouse. There are a wide range of planter options, although the Veradek block series plastic planters are a great example of what to look for: Weather-resistant and highly-rated, with a sleek appearance.
Using plants for privacy
Choosing the supplies for this project is the hardest part. With the right planters and plants on hand, all that's left is to start designing and turn your dream patio privacy fence into a reality. First, move your planters into position. While you can adjust this later as needed, moving your planters before the added weight of soil and plants makes this project much easier, especially if you're doing it alone. If you're only worried about adding privacy on one side, you may not need as many planters.
With your planters in place, the last step in recreating this beginner-friendly privacy DIY is adding your plants to the planters to finish your customizable privacy fence. This step can vary based on the plants you chose. The content creator above used artificial trees, keeping them in their original nursery pots before setting them into the planters. However, you can also use your planters like a traditional garden, first adding soil and then transplanting your chosen shrubs, tall flowers, or small cedar trees. Remember, if you opt for flowering plants or deciduous bushes, you'll only have full privacy for part of the year.
No matter how you choose to show-off your plants, with your wall established, it's important to provide the care your specific plant needs and avoid common gardening mistakes beginners often make, like underwatering. This extra attention to detail ensures your new privacy fence stays green and vibrant, creating a relaxing but stylish outdoor spot for you to enjoy.