Level Up Your Outdoor Space With An Easily Customizable Privacy Fence

Creating an outdoor space that feels private without being closed in requires a careful balance. This is true whether you're looking to design a backyard you feel at home in by creating a comfortable DIY privacy nook or revamping patio space so it's perfect for relaxing and hosting. However, if you're looking for a way to get away from wandering gazes on your patio without touching your yard, it may feel like your options are limited. There are affordable designs, such as DIY drop cloth curtains that bring privacy to your patio, but there's also another, more biophilic choice: a living patio privacy wall.

Living fences that established the perimeter of your yard with shrubbery and trees are growing in popularity, and this easy DIY translates the trend for your patio. And the best part? All you need for this project is planters and your choice of plants. Of course, if you do decide to extend a living fence around your yard, you also encourage more birds to show up, so there are all sorts of benefits.

Choosing the right plants for this project is the most important part, since you'll need to care for them continuously. When browsing, consider plants that are low-maintenance and grow well in your region. You can even look for shrubs and flowers that attract pollinators or your favorite birds. Or reduce maintenance dramatically by using artificial trees like the 5-foot artificial cedar topiary trees from the Silk Tree Warehouse. There are a wide range of planter options, although the Veradek block series plastic planters are a great example of what to look for: Weather-resistant and highly-rated, with a sleek appearance.