Crucial Things You Need To Know Before Building An Outdoor Kitchen
An outdoor kitchen is one home upgrade that pays multiple dividends. First, it's a unique space that allows you to do a range of different types of cooking. Second, it's a fantastic place to host gatherings for family and friends. And lastly, it's one of those outdoor improvements that could add an incredible amount of value to your home. While you may be on the phone with a contractor or creating your own DIY design, we need you to slow down for a second.
There are some crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen. Just as one cannot simply walk into Mordor, one does not simply build an outdoor kitchen in the backyard. These things take time, money, and creativity to accomplish correctly. Many different factors like budgets, town regulations, space, and safety go into making the outdoor kitchen of your dreams.
To dive deeper into the important things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen, Outdoor Guide has teamed up with construction expert Diego Machado of Charlotte Deck Builders in North Carolina. Together, we'll go over all the important elements you need to consider before you begin the journey of transforming your yard into an outdoor kitchen.
Budget, budget, budget
According to Machado, the three most important things to take into consideration before building an outdoor kitchen are "budget, location, and functionality." There is a reason he lists budget first. An outdoor kitchen can quickly become a money pit if you are not careful. You don't want to be wasting money on an outdoor upgrade that doesn't add any value to your home or life. This is why knowing what kind of budget you are working with is by far the most important thing you need to do before building an outdoor kitchen.
Angi states that building an outdoor kitchen in 2025 can cost anywhere from $6,348 for a simple design, and $26,903 for a more complex design. The average cost is just over $16,000 for a middle of the road outdoor kitchen. None of these numbers are small, which is why you need to work within your means in order to get the type of kitchen you want. "There are [lots of] different ways where you can build an outdoor kitchen that will save you some cash," says Machado
While there is always going to be some wiggle room in the budget, having a solid number to work with is going to dictate the type of kitchen you eventually end up with. Whatever kind of outdoor kitchen you're planning, having a budget is going to give you a lot of peace of mind when the time comes to break ground.
Evaluate your outdoor space
Second on Machado's list of the most crucial things to remember is location. Budget and location go hand-in-hand because, as Machado elaborates, "You may have the space but not the budget, or you may have the budget and the space but it's not a proper fit because of the type or size of the appliances you need." Just as a budget dictates the materials you can afford to build your outdoor kitchen with, the space you have to work with dictates its size and scope.
The main thing to consider is: do you have the space for an outdoor kitchen? Most suburban or rural yards will have enough space for a grill, table, and a few other appliances. Your locations should be convenient, have good views of your yard, and be near enough to existing utilities if you plan on using those in your design. Additional backyard privacy by way of a pergola or screen can be nice too.
It's also important to take into account what already exists in your yard. Do you have a deck or patio that you can attach the kitchen to? Is there a pool you want to add? Are you going to have to build the whole thing from scratch? Knowing your location both benefits and limits you when it comes to the final product. Thankfully, there are more than a few creative ways to build an outdoor kitchen.
What's the function of your outdoor kitchen?
Third on Machado's list of the most important things to remember is functionality. "Try to think of the purpose of the outdoor kitchen for you: [do] you plan to make complete meals without extra walks to the kitchen, or just something simple to grill something for small groups of friends or family?" Understanding the function of your outdoor kitchen will play a huge role in its design.
Ask yourself: how am I planning to use this outdoor kitchen? Why do I want to build one? Think about what Machado said. Are you someone who is going to make complete meals outside? Awesome! What kind of equipment and space are you going to need to make that a reality? A simple grill and chair set up won't really work for that.
On the other hand, are you someone who just wants to reheat something or cook up burgers and hotdogs for yourself or a small group? Then you don't need to be worrying about how to wire up a refrigerator or plumb an outdoor sink. Instead, you can slap the grill next to the fire pit you bought at Costco, and enjoy a simple evening with a few good friends. Your outdoor kitchen's design is entirely dependent on what kind of cooking will take place there. So take stock. You don't want to end up with a kitchen too elaborate or simple for your purposes.
Use non-combustible materials
As you will be doing a lot of cooking in your outdoor kitchen, it is important to make sure that you've built it with the right kinds of materials. A lot of outdoor cooking involves open flame, so it's important that the kitchen you've built is constructed out of non-combustible materials for ultimate safety. While a properly sealed wooden deck or back porch will be fine 99% of the time, building your outdoor kitchen on a stone patio is going to provide so much more peace of mind.
Using materials like stone, brick, metal, or concrete will greatly reduce the risk of potential fire, while also looking nice. It also doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. "You can [choose] cheaper (non-combustible) materials. For example, a generic stone top rather than a marble or high end granite/stone tops with an extra overhang for seating," says Machado.
That being said, it is not as though there is no place for wood in your outdoor kitchen. You can certainly incorporate it into your design. Wooden cabinets are easy to install, affordable, and look superb. Just make sure that whatever wood you bring into your outdoor kitchen is well clear of your cooking source.
Choose your fuel
The type of fuel you choose as your primary cooking source will depend on the design and budget for your outdoor kitchen. There are several different directions you could go when it comes to choosing fuel, but we're going to focus on three today: wood/charcoal, propane, and natural gas. Wood/charcoal are lumped together because they are both loose heating fuels that are excellent for grilling, smoking, and baking. They work best with simple, grill-forward designs, or for those dreamers who want to incorporate a wood-fired pizza oven into their space.
Propane and natural gas are both excellent, efficient methods of cooking outdoors. However, there is a considerable difference in cost between the two. To save money, Machado recommends opting "for a propane grill rather than a natural gas grill, since the gas line will require additional permits and resources, increasing the budget considerably." The major downside of propane is the need to get the tanks refilled every few grill cycles.
Natural gas, on the other hand, is a continual flow of cooking fuel. While it can cost between $300 to $800 to get a gas line installed – not including local permits — the convenience of the option can't be beat. It's the top choice if you're designing your kitchen to be a secondary cooking space used to entertain often. With all the fuel types, however, just make sure you are keeping the grills in tip-top shape by cleaning them properly.
Maintain clearance while building your outdoor kitchen
If you are planning to build your outdoor kitchen closer to your home or any overhanging structures, you need to make sure there is proper clearance between said structures and your grill. "Outdoor kitchens should be carefully thought out in order for all the equipment to be fully operable without adding risk of fire or smoke penetration in unwanted areas," says Machado. Fire and smoke can do significant damage to property. So, do not overlook this crucial step in your outdoor kitchen design.
Clearances for grills or outdoor fire pits are regulated by your municipality. On average, an outdoor kitchen should be at least 10 feet away from your house or any other existing structure. "You have to be aware of all materials nearby as well as roof clearances to make sure nothing will smoke or burn prematurely. In some cases, a vent hood may be required," notes Machado.
He also recommends building in enough space to make sure you can use your outdoor kitchen comfortably: "Make sure the size you have available will be suitable to open all doors, drawers, and appliances without complications." Being able to comfortably use your outdoor kitchen will improve the quality of time you spend there, as well as improving traffic flow should any emergency arise while you are cooking.
Utility costs to consider
The amount of utilities you bring into your outdoor kitchen is entirely dependent upon, once again, budget, location, and purpose. As Machado explains, "[You could forgo] water, sink, and drain lines, opting for something more like a grill station with some storage [which] will save you a lot." This simpler approach is fine for a vast majority of people. However, there are those who love entertaining so much that they want to incorporate more of a proper kitchen feel into their space. These folks will most likely be adding utilities to the space, and there are costs to consider.
According to RTA Outdoor Living, running water to your space can range from $500 to $2,000 for installation. Similarly, having electrical lines run to the space can cost between $300 to $1,000 depending on how far they need to go. This is why location is so important to the planning phase of an outdoor kitchen. The farther the utilities need to be run, the more they are going to cost.
Now, if you just want to add a small sink, refrigerator, and lights to your outdoor kitchen set up, there are battery powered fridges/lights and DIY no-plumbing outdoor sinks you could build. If your kitchen is close enough to your house, use an outdoor outlet or turn your old hose line into a sink. There are lots of ways you can add utilities without paying too much for them.
Plan additional storage space
Even if your outdoor kitchen is only going to be a glorified space for your grill, planning additional storage space is going to help the functionality of your space in the long run. It doesn't have to be elaborate or expensive in order to get the job done. Your amount of storage is, again, dictated by the type of outdoor kitchen you are going to build. Surprisingly enough, however, this is the one part of the design that most people forget to incorporate!
It's not nearly as fun as choosing materials for countertops or what kind of grill you're going to cook your meals on, but storage space is essential for a well-run outdoor kitchen. Even if it's just a small cabinet you keep outside for plates and silverware, you'll be happy that it's there.
Obviously, if you're going to be entertaining and cooking for more people, having a full set of cabinets and shelves is going to come in handy. Places for utensils, plates, glasses, knives, cutting boards, and other grilling equipment is going to help make your outdoor kitchen a more convenient and enjoyable place to be. Create storage that aligns with your taste and space. Go for traditional cabinets, or build a mobile island that can carry food to and from the table nearby. Whatever you choose, make sure it is within your budget and fits the function of your space.
Perimeter or satellite designs?
There are two main types of outdoor kitchen designs: perimeter and satellite. We've already gone over, to some extent, the differences between the two. However, we haven't properly defined them, which is important when considering which type is going to meet your specific design qualifications. Each has different uses and are better for different kinds of entertainment.
According to Machado, "A perimeter kitchen is when all the cooking areas and appliances are installed along the walls and has everything you need to cook a complete meal from scratch." So, if you have a deck or patio built directly alongside your house that serves as your main entertaining space, a perimeter kitchen is going to be your best option. Construction on these is also less costly, as the outdoor kitchen is sharing utilities directly with the house.
Conversely, as Machado explains, "A satellite kitchen is a smaller or auxiliary kitchen used mostly for heating or serving food that has already been prepared somewhere else." These are those smaller units that are built at a distance away from your home. They could be constructed as fully-operating outdoor kitchens, but keep in mind the cost involved of having utility lines run tens or hundreds of feet away from your home. The more affordable option would be to keep your satellite kitchen as a smaller space that doesn't require too many additions in order to work.
Check local building codes
Another important thing you need to do before you get started on your outdoor kitchen design is to check your local building codes and regulations. Each municipality will be different in this regard. While there are some things that need to be adhered to on a state level, most building codes will be on a town-by-town basis. Homeowners Associations will also have their own restrictions regarding outdoor structures on top of those imposed by the town.
All of these could have an impact on the scope of your design. Building codes can restrict the size, height, and, in severely strict cases, the materials you use to build your space. The latter part is especially true if you live in an HOA, who typically want to maintain a specific atmosphere when it comes to additional structures in the neighborhood.
Before you spend any money on an outdoor kitchen project, go to your local town offices and get information on the building restrictions for your area. Depending on the size of your outdoor kitchen, you may also need to pull a construction permit, which will help you avoid any potential fines or issues with the municipality.
Expert installation or DIY?
This is one of the most frequent questions a homeowner will ever ask about a project is this: should I do it myself or hire someone? While it can be easy and fun to DIY a small-scale construction like an adorable birdhouse, the question of whether to attempt to build a whole outdoor kitchen on your own is an entirely different matter. The answer to DIY or hire out will depend on your budget, scope of the project, and the skills required to get the project completed.
There are many people out there who want to save some money and learn some skills. If this is you, DIY is going to be your better option. Keep in mind, however, that taking on something as large in scale as an outdoor kitchen takes longer and costs more than you expect. Overall, however, if you are knowledgeable and creative, there is no reason why you can't DIY a good outdoor kitchen.
If you're someone who has the resources, it's better to hire a contractor. Yes, it can be more expensive, but the money you spend is for pros who will get the job done quickly with little to no mistakes made along the way. Also, there are some things we've mentioned on this list, such as running lines for natural gas and electricity, that should only be done by licensed professionals. Doing these DIY could have dangerous consequences if not done properly.
Build your outdoor kitchen for your climate
There is no point in building an outdoor kitchen that does not work with the climate of your home region. Whether you live in New England, with its frigid winters, or perpetually sunny California, you need to make sure that the materials you use to build your outdoor kitchen are those that will stand up to your climate extremes. This matters most when your kitchen is not going to be under any kind of cover and exposed to weather extremes.
"If the outdoor kitchen will be exposed, try to use lighter color materials due to sun [and] heat and not use delicate materials that, with time, can crack or [have] premature defects when exposed to elements if that's the case," says Machado. Delicate materials would include untreated lumber, and cheap bricks or tile. You don't want to have gone through all effort to build your outdoor kitchen, only for it to fall apart because it wasn't built with weather or climate in mind. If you can fit one, having a roof over your outdoor kitchen is going to be ideal for comfort and protection.
An outdoor kitchen is going to be something that, when used, adds a wonderful ambience and livability to your home. Whether you're inviting guests over often, or just want a nice space to cook and spend time with family, building an outdoor kitchen is, almost always, worth it.