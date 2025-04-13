An outdoor kitchen is one home upgrade that pays multiple dividends. First, it's a unique space that allows you to do a range of different types of cooking. Second, it's a fantastic place to host gatherings for family and friends. And lastly, it's one of those outdoor improvements that could add an incredible amount of value to your home. While you may be on the phone with a contractor or creating your own DIY design, we need you to slow down for a second.

Advertisement

There are some crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen. Just as one cannot simply walk into Mordor, one does not simply build an outdoor kitchen in the backyard. These things take time, money, and creativity to accomplish correctly. Many different factors like budgets, town regulations, space, and safety go into making the outdoor kitchen of your dreams.

To dive deeper into the important things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen, Outdoor Guide has teamed up with construction expert Diego Machado of Charlotte Deck Builders in North Carolina. Together, we'll go over all the important elements you need to consider before you begin the journey of transforming your yard into an outdoor kitchen.

Advertisement