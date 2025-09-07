Clever Ways To Transform A Narrow Backyard Into A Useful Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The average size of a backyard in the United States is just under half an acre. When you think about it, that's a good amount of space to host a pristine lawn, a large deck or patio, and flower or vegetable gardens. But what if you live on a small urban plot or a heavily developed suburb? Chances are you are working with a yard that's a lot smaller, and a lot narrower. As such you might be wondering, is there any way I can transform this thin backyard into a useful space?

Thankfully, the answer is a resounding: yes! With a little creativity and the right attitude you can turn even the skinniest of backyards into your own private paradise. Whether you need simple tricks to add some creative privacy, or want to create a thriving garden space, you can make things happen in a narrow backyard. Don't let the size of your yard impede your awesome ideas!

At Outdoor Guide, we want to encourage everyone to use their creativity to build amazing outdoor spaces. So we've come up with a few clever ways that can help you transform your narrow backyard into a charming and useful space. These ideas run the gamut from how to plant fruit trees along your fence line to how to build a fun play space for your kids. We hope they inspire you to take a fresh look at how you can upgrade your backyard space.