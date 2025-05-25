The Outdoor Feature That The Property Brothers Think Every Backyard Should Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott love refreshing tired outdoor spaces that not only improve livability, but are updates that can add serious value to your home. In an episode of their Property Brothers: Forever Home series, the Scott brothers upgrade a 1950s house by adding a missing access to the backyard, and to go with it, they add a feature that can be enjoyed by the family for years to come — an outdoor deck. The brothers consider outdoor spaces like decks and patios (there's a difference) essential for any home, and making this kind of update in your own backyard is a sound investment.
Decks can add value, but they can also be pricey. While the Scott brothers recommend composite decking because it is lower maintenance than wood, this type of material can cost a pretty penny. If you are putting in a deck on a tight budget, consider a less expensive material like treated wood that will withstand the elements. If your home isn't fit for an attached deck, consider other fun ways to add this feature. A stand-alone deck farther out into the yard, surrounded by your colorful garden, next to a hot tub, or under a favorite shade tree can be a wonderful gathering spot or a quiet oasis. Even if you don't have a big backyard, you might have space for a deck. For example, Drew Scott built a rooftop deck on his urban home where his family can gather.
Styling an outdoor deck
A deck should be an inviting space you can use year round. On their Drew and Jonathan web site, the Scott brothers have lots of ideas on how to style that deck by adding outdoor dining and lounging furniture and accessories like outdoor games to create a fun and relaxed vibe.
Consider grounding your space with durable decor like this Mattitude waterproof outdoor rug. If you love outdoor dining, add a table and chairs set, or a small bistro set for more intimate spaces. If lounging is more your vibe, consider a hanging "egg" style chair that comes with its own stand, making it versatile for indoor or outdoor use. Enliven your outdoor sofa or chairs with colorful cushions made of durable fabrics. A few potted flowers or a hummingbird-friendly container garden will connect your deck space to the rest of your garden. A cute outdoor storage ottoman that is well-sealed from rainy weather can hold blankets, and function as extra seating or a foot rest. And for those colder nights, consider adding a fire element like the 17.3-inch portable propane smokeless gas firepit from EcoNook.