The Outdoor Feature That The Property Brothers Think Every Backyard Should Have

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott love refreshing tired outdoor spaces that not only improve livability, but are updates that can add serious value to your home. In an episode of their Property Brothers: Forever Home series, the Scott brothers upgrade a 1950s house by adding a missing access to the backyard, and to go with it, they add a feature that can be enjoyed by the family for years to come — an outdoor deck. The brothers consider outdoor spaces like decks and patios (there's a difference) essential for any home, and making this kind of update in your own backyard is a sound investment.

Decks can add value, but they can also be pricey. While the Scott brothers recommend composite decking because it is lower maintenance than wood, this type of material can cost a pretty penny. If you are putting in a deck on a tight budget, consider a less expensive material like treated wood that will withstand the elements. If your home isn't fit for an attached deck, consider other fun ways to add this feature. A stand-alone deck farther out into the yard, surrounded by your colorful garden, next to a hot tub, or under a favorite shade tree can be a wonderful gathering spot or a quiet oasis. Even if you don't have a big backyard, you might have space for a deck. For example, Drew Scott built a rooftop deck on his urban home where his family can gather.

