Create A Low-Maintenance Oasis In Your Backyard With These Ideas From The Property Brothers

Want a backyard that feels like a personal retreat but without spending every weekend working on it? The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, have some clever DIY ideas to help you design a space that looks great and stays low-maintenance.

A simple way to refresh your yard is by repurposing old furniture. Got a worn-out picnic table? While on "TODAY," The Property Brothers suggested flipping it upside down and transforming it into a hammock stand. Just secure some support brackets made from two-by-fours, and you've got a sturdy, stylish setup. Want extra lounging space? Go for a double-wide hammock. It's a quick and affordable way to add a cozy relaxation spot to your yard. A fire pit is another great suggestion that requires minimal effort. Start by cutting out a space in your lawn, lay down some gravel to prevent the fire from spreading, and stack decorative stones around it. Drop in a fire ring — this one by Pleasant Hearth should do the trick. Add some decorative rocks and you're done. In just 20 minutes, you'll have a warm, inviting feature for your outdoor space.

Other ideas (not suggested by the Scott brothers) include repurposing old wine bottles for a garden edging hack or using old tires to build planters for your flowers. Many DIY backyard upgrades are flexible, easy to take down, and don't require too much complicated work.