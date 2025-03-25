Create A Low-Maintenance Oasis In Your Backyard With These Ideas From The Property Brothers
Want a backyard that feels like a personal retreat but without spending every weekend working on it? The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, have some clever DIY ideas to help you design a space that looks great and stays low-maintenance.
A simple way to refresh your yard is by repurposing old furniture. Got a worn-out picnic table? While on "TODAY," The Property Brothers suggested flipping it upside down and transforming it into a hammock stand. Just secure some support brackets made from two-by-fours, and you've got a sturdy, stylish setup. Want extra lounging space? Go for a double-wide hammock. It's a quick and affordable way to add a cozy relaxation spot to your yard. A fire pit is another great suggestion that requires minimal effort. Start by cutting out a space in your lawn, lay down some gravel to prevent the fire from spreading, and stack decorative stones around it. Drop in a fire ring — this one by Pleasant Hearth should do the trick. Add some decorative rocks and you're done. In just 20 minutes, you'll have a warm, inviting feature for your outdoor space.
Other ideas (not suggested by the Scott brothers) include repurposing old wine bottles for a garden edging hack or using old tires to build planters for your flowers. Many DIY backyard upgrades are flexible, easy to take down, and don't require too much complicated work.
Design a stylish and functional space with minimal effort
A beautiful backyard doesn't have to be complicated. One smart way to add personality is by building an outdoor bar from reclaimed materials. On the same segment of "Today," The Property Brothers used three wooden pallets and an old door to create a stylish, rustic bar. Instead of using nails, they clamped the pallets together and stained them a darker shade for a polished finish. With just a little effort, you can turn discarded materials into a trendy outdoor feature.
If you want to make entertaining even easier, Drew and Jonathan also recommend building a rustic cooler station from leftover pallet wood. Add a built-in bottle opener, set up a drainage system for melting ice, and your drinks will stay cold without the hassle. It's a simple upgrade that looks great and keeps your outdoor space organized. Choosing durable, weather-resistant materials will also cut down on maintenance. Stained wood, for example, holds up well against moisture and wear. Sealed surfaces protect against the elements, making your outdoor furniture last longer.
A well-thought-out layout makes a huge difference. Keep seating areas shaded, set up a fire pit in an open space, and position your bar where guests can easily gather. When every part of your yard has a purpose, maintaining it becomes much easier.
Turn your backyard into an inviting outdoor escape
A well-designed outdoor space should be both functional and inviting. Writing for SheKnows, Jonathan Scott recommends keeping your lounging area close to the house for easy access, ideally near the back door. If you don't already have a patio or deck, adding one can make a huge difference. Think about privacy. Face seating toward your garden or a landscaped feature rather than neighboring houses.
"Define the space to achieve a sense of enclosure," notes Scott. This is just as important as choosing the right furniture. Large stone pavers with grass or gravel between them make a great flooring option, while lattice panels, low stone walls, or built-in benches can help enclose the area. If you need extra shade, an arbor, pergola, or retractable awning can offer protection from the sun and light rain. Selecting durable outdoor furniture will keep maintenance to a minimum. Look for weather-resistant materials and fabrics designed to withstand the elements. Outdoor rugs, pillows, and cushions bring comfort and color while requiring little upkeep. As the sun sets, good lighting is key – string lights, lanterns, or mounted sconces can create a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Greenery will complete the space. Ornamental trees and shrubs provide privacy, while climbing vines on latticework give the area a lush, natural feel. Whether hosting a gathering or just unwinding after a long day, a thoughtfully designed backyard makes it easy to enjoy your outdoor space without constant maintenance.