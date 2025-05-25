How To DIY An Outdoor Bar With Your Extra Wood Pallets And Pavers

A nice backyard is the perfect place to enjoy pleasant weather and tasty food and drink. Whether you want a low-maintenance oasis or an open area to entertain guests, an outdoor space is a must-have during the warmer months, and adding an outdoor bar can take your space to the next level. Using a couple of extra wood pallets — often found for free — and a few low-cost concrete pavers makes building this bar yourself extra simple. Just screw together two same-size pallets and top it with pavers for an easy project that promises hours of outdoor fun.

If you have any leftover pavers from taking your landscaping to the next level, you may be able to use them for this project. Whatever you use, it will need to span the width of two pallets screwed face-to-face. The average pallet height when lying down on its face is 6½ inches. Wood pallets aren't hard to come by, and there are plenty of places to find them, including on Facebook Marketplace and outside of businesses. As for the remaining materials, you'll need exterior wood screws, landscape adhesive designed to stick to stone and wood, and exterior grade paint with primer. Also, gather up your typical painting supplies, such as brushes, stirrers, and a drop cloth. The list of tools isn't very long either, and you probably already have them on hand. You'll need a sander, a hand-sanding block, and a drill/driver for the screws.

