HGTV's Property Brothers Share The One Addition They Think Every Deck Should Have
With work deadlines piling up, family schedules in constant motion, and daily stressors never far behind, it's no wonder you crave a break from the chaos. Fortunately, your own backyard can become a personal sanctuary and a place where the scent of blooming flowers, the shimmer of sunlight through leaves, and the gentle chorus of birds offer a natural reset. Just a few minutes surrounded by nature can lower your blood pressure and lift your spirits. And when it comes to creating the perfect spot to unwind, a private deck or patio often delivers a better view and a stronger return on investment than other options. But to truly relax and enjoy your outdoor haven, HGTV's Property Brothers say you shouldn't overlook one essential safety feature: a sturdy railing.
While incorporating non-slip hacks and adding lighting for better visibility can reduce deck hazards, a lack of railings or handrails can be a major safety concern, especially if you have children or older adults using your deck. But don't let the need for a safety addition cramp your outdoor design style. The Property Brothers insist there are creative ways to add deck railings that can not only amplify your view but boost your safety, too.
How to incorporate a deck railing for style and function
A deck is an outdoor feature that The Property Brothers think every backyard should have. When it comes to choosing a deck railing, you have a wide range of material and style options. From classic wood and low-maintenance composite to vinyl, sleek aluminum, metal, and even modern cable or glass designs, each choice offers its own blend of durability, appearance, upkeep needs, and functionality.
The right railing can complement your home's architecture, enhance your view, and reflect your personal style. The Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott referenced a transformation where he installed a modern glass railing framed in bold black trim, giving the deck a contemporary and sophisticated edge. He said of the design on Realtor.com, "My exterior design plan really pops in the huge backyard." As you select a deck railing, consider its aesthetic harmony with your home, how the railing fits your lifestyle and budget, and what kind of maintenance you feel comfortable providing.
Keep in mind that deck railings aren't just a design choice. Local building codes often require them. If your deck sits more than 30 inches above the ground, you'll need a guardrail at least 36 inches high to meet safety standards. Although these guidelines are typical, reviewing your local building codes is important, as some areas may have more stringent requirements.