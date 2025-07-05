HGTV's Property Brothers Share The One Addition They Think Every Deck Should Have

With work deadlines piling up, family schedules in constant motion, and daily stressors never far behind, it's no wonder you crave a break from the chaos. Fortunately, your own backyard can become a personal sanctuary and a place where the scent of blooming flowers, the shimmer of sunlight through leaves, and the gentle chorus of birds offer a natural reset. Just a few minutes surrounded by nature can lower your blood pressure and lift your spirits. And when it comes to creating the perfect spot to unwind, a private deck or patio often delivers a better view and a stronger return on investment than other options. But to truly relax and enjoy your outdoor haven, HGTV's Property Brothers say you shouldn't overlook one essential safety feature: a sturdy railing.

While incorporating non-slip hacks and adding lighting for better visibility can reduce deck hazards, a lack of railings or handrails can be a major safety concern, especially if you have children or older adults using your deck. But don't let the need for a safety addition cramp your outdoor design style. The Property Brothers insist there are creative ways to add deck railings that can not only amplify your view but boost your safety, too.