Outdoor Lighting Tips That'll Help Reduce Light Pollution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is something magical about having outdoor lights illuminating your yard. In the middle of the night, it can feel like you're in an entirely different world. However, what seems magical to you may be harmful to others and the natural environment. Light pollution is no joke, but thankfully, you can still keep your outdoor lights while being a little more environmentally friendly if you follow a few easy guidelines. There are five main principles to try and observe when planning outdoor lights in your yard, especially at night, as outlined by DarkSky International. In short, use only necessary sources, narrow down the areas illuminated, choose bulbs with lower light levels, use timers to turn them off when not in use, and pick warmer colors.

Advertisement

Of course, you don't have to follow all of these principles, so don't panic before throwing away your DIY projects that add some stylish lighting to your garden. Even small differences can be beneficial. However, making as many changes as you can creates a for a better environment for wildlife. When you think of light pollution, you may just consider your ability to see the stars, but lights can also dramatically affect wildlife. Many different animals rely on the amount of light outside to determine how they spend their time. For example, some animals only come out when it's dark. Many depend on the darkness to hunt their prey as well, so with brighter lights illuminating the night, they're unable to be as successful as they should be. Then there are animals like sea turtles, birds, and moths that use the moon to determine the direction they head.

Advertisement