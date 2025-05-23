How Much Does It Cost To Add An Outdoor Kitchen To Your Backyard? Here's What We Know
Outdoor kitchens are not cheap by any means. While simple ones can cost around $3,000, an average option is probably closer to $20,000, according to Angi, and they can quickly climb in price from there. The exterior design company Yardzen claims that clients can expect to pay around $15,000 for a built-in grill, a gas line, and three feet of counter space. Other kitchen features like a sink, extra counter space, or a pizza oven can add thousands more to your bill.
Size also matters, and you can expect a kitchen to set you back anywhere between $33 and $130 per square foot. It's worth mentioning that this price generally just includes the kitchen. If you don't yet have a solid foundation, patio, or deck, adding the kitchen's base will be an additional cost to consider. This also varies by style. For example, a brick patio can make an elegant option, but there are things you need to know before installing a brick patio in your backyard, including the cost, which is about $10 to $30 per square foot.
Overall, it's not easy to determine the exact price of every outdoor kitchen. There are many factors that go into play. For example, you'll need to consider your kitchen's size, the cost of materials and extras you like, pouring a foundation if needed, adding power and water, and so on. Choosing between hiring contractors and doing some of the work yourself can also make a huge difference.
More amenities will mean a higher cost
As you can tell, the range for outdoor kitchen cost is quite wide. The question really boils down to what you're looking for in your outdoor kitchen. After all, a simple grill could technically fit the bill, but adding a refrigerator, drawers, countertops, and a sink will make it feel more like true kitchen. If you're not quite sure what you're looking for, prefabricated outdoor kitchens are also a practical option. They can often be a little cheaper until you start piling on any upgrades. It's a good idea to take a look at modular outdoor kitchens to see if they can meet your needs for less, then you can add additional pieces over time for a slightly lower price. Once you've figured out your necessities, including routing of wires and pipes, furniture, general labor costs, and appliances, you can get a better idea of how much your kitchen will cost you.
Though outdoor kitchens are expensive, they can be worth the cost. If you use them a lot, you'll find yourself getting your money back in enjoyment and time spent with friends and family. Outdoor kitchens are also one of the outdoor updates that can add serious value to your home, making the return on your investment quite high if you're looking to sell sometime in the future. Be realistic with yourself when trying to decide what your outdoor kitchen needs. It might make sense to cut back on some amenities or luxurious touches to save money, but you're only hurting yourself in the long run if you get rid of essentials that will help you enjoy your outdoor cooking experience.
How to save money on your outdoor kitchen
The easiest way to save money is to see where you are willing to make cuts. For example, if you don't have to carry over electric or gas lines to your outdoor kitchen, you can save quite a bit of money. Or at least, this is the case if you'll be cooking outdoors infrequently. If you cook all the time, propane may end up being more costly. As you're planning, gather a rough estimate for the amount of propane you'll plan to go through every year and see if it's worth switching to electric or natural gas instead. The same goes for water; installing plumbing in your outdoor kitchen is another costly process.
However, if you really want these options, there are other ways to reduce cost. Perhaps choose a smaller sized-kitchen, move it closer to the house, go with slightly cheaper appliances, or reduce the features your kitchen will have. Knowing what you want from your kitchen and the items you'll actually use is one of the crucial things you need to know before building an outdoor kitchen. It may be cool to have a grill, a smoker, and a griddle, but do you need all of these? Investing in just one multi-functional appliance may save you money while still suiting your biggest needs. You can also try to build a good portion of your outdoor kitchen yourself. Contractors can be pretty expensive. While they may be necessary for running gas, electric, and water lines, you may not need them for some other options such as designing the kitchen, pouring a small foundation, or building the cabinets.