How Much Does It Cost To Add An Outdoor Kitchen To Your Backyard? Here's What We Know

Outdoor kitchens are not cheap by any means. While simple ones can cost around $3,000, an average option is probably closer to $20,000, according to Angi, and they can quickly climb in price from there. The exterior design company Yardzen claims that clients can expect to pay around $15,000 for a built-in grill, a gas line, and three feet of counter space. Other kitchen features like a sink, extra counter space, or a pizza oven can add thousands more to your bill.

Size also matters, and you can expect a kitchen to set you back anywhere between $33 and $130 per square foot. It's worth mentioning that this price generally just includes the kitchen. If you don't yet have a solid foundation, patio, or deck, adding the kitchen's base will be an additional cost to consider. This also varies by style. For example, a brick patio can make an elegant option, but there are things you need to know before installing a brick patio in your backyard, including the cost, which is about $10 to $30 per square foot.

Overall, it's not easy to determine the exact price of every outdoor kitchen. There are many factors that go into play. For example, you'll need to consider your kitchen's size, the cost of materials and extras you like, pouring a foundation if needed, adding power and water, and so on. Choosing between hiring contractors and doing some of the work yourself can also make a huge difference.

