Repurpose These Common Thrift Store Finds For Unique Garden Decor

Mixing it up with accent furniture pieces is one of those unique outdoor seating ideas that can really help to up your outdoor living game. In fact, even just one or two pieces in the right color can help make your overall scheme pop. Fortunately, you needn't spend a fortune on new furniture to do it.

There are few things to bear in mind when shopping for used chairs at the thrift store. The first is to know which colors are, and aren't, likely to work in your on your patio or in your garden. Putting aside the palette of your existing patio furniture, some colors work better than others in your outdoor space, and generally speaking, it's worth avoiding those in jarring neon shades or with too-trendy patterns. The problem, especially with the latter, is you could quickly become bored or frustrated with the color you chose. However, furniture pieces in the right colors can both complement and contrast your existing set, adding the kind of visual interest usually achieved by a professional designer.

While thrifting for creativity, also assess whether the chairs are still structurally sound and safe, and whether they're designed for outdoor use. Interior chairs can be used, but you'll need to upcycle them with outdoor-ready paints or sealants, much the same way you waterproof indoor pillows for outdoor use. If you'd prefer to avoid the hassle of upcycling, keep an eye out for sturdy, outdoor-ready furniture. Wrought iron furniture, especially, is both strong and sure to stand the test of time, while remaining effortlessly timeless in terms of style. Or keep an eye out for free outdoor furniture on neighborhood social media that can be customized through painting, staining, and reupholstering.