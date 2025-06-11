Upcycle Thrifted Plates Into Beautiful One-Of-A-Kind Garden Decor
Thrifting is all fun and games until you end up with dozens of items you swore you would use or fix up and never did. Now you have stacks of thrifted things lying around and no motivation or ideas of how to use them. Eventually, when you get tired of seeing them, you may repeat the cycle, donating them only for someone else to thrift the items they feel are full of potential. However, there is another option.
If you are hoping to find inspiration for the stack of thrifted plates and other dishware you try to avoid looking at, you're in luck. There are dozens of ways you can incorporate plates into your garden and yard, ranging from intensive designs to very simple decorations. For instance, try lining garden beds, decorating planters, or creating flower decor.
It's amazing how much decor for your yard you can make out of plates you find lying around. Whether you decide to keep it simple and leave the dishes relatively intact or go for a fully intensive DIY, you can take some of your favorites and make sure they're used to their full potential. Don't be afraid to play around with one or several of these designs. Some of them may be challenging but can be very rewarding when you get it right. And if a plate breaks, there are ways to use the broken pieces in your garden, too!
Set your garden beds apart
If you don't use raised beds in your garden, you probably want something to signal where your plants are, especially before they start growing. You can go with simple things like mulching a border or setting up a few big rocks. However, if you want something cute and unique, consider using plates.
This project is pretty simple. All you have to do is dig a thin line in the dirt and set some plates down in the ditch you created. While you want to use a mostly whole plate so you have enough material buried in the soil to keep it standing, it doesn't need to be a perfect one. Plates with cracks, chips, or those missing a small piece are all great options for this. Despite being rather simple, it can be a hard one to get just right. Don't be afraid to play around with different sizes, colors, and patterns until you find something you like. While a set of same-sized plates all lined up as a short fence could be charming, you can also use a mix of all sorts of shapes, designs, and colors.
The one downside of this is that the plates are not very durable or sturdy. If you have dogs or children who tend to run around and get a little too close to your beds, it may be worth avoiding this DIY. The plates can break fairly easily. Not only will you likely have to replace them time and time again, but the little ceramic or glass pieces can sit in the dirt and become a safety hazard.
Make a mosaic from broken plate pieces
If your plates are broken and you don't want to just throw them away, consider making mosaics. Chipped pieces of plates can be used to make a spot for birds to congregate, similar to the way you could transform old CDs into a unique DIY birdbath. Or, glue them onto an old bowling ball to create a stunning twist on a gazing sphere. Another idea is to create an eye-catching planter with this DIY mosaic project. Of course, you can also make a more simple cement decoration piece to hang or set somewhere in your garden. Furniture can also be upcycled with the help of some plate pieces.
Though you can make all sorts of items, the general process is the same. All you have to do is gather up some broken pieces of plates (or break them yourself), glue or mortar, and grout. You can also get a sealer so the design stays strong and bright. Set the pieces where you want them, glue them in place, and then grout between the fragments for a smoother and more refined appearance. You can make your design as elaborate or simple as you want, so whether you are looking for a colorful and chaotic pattern or a specific image, you can achieve both with thrifted plates.
If you're really creative, create decorations in the shape of flowers, insects, and your favorite animals. Or, if you have been wanting to decorate a boring wall, use the chips as tiles, creating fun patterns and shapes to catch the eye and add some depth. This is a great way to make a small outdoor area look a little bigger.
Turn your plates and other dishes into flowers
Another great way to use thrifted plates is to turn them into 3D flowers. This method is perfect for those really textured, old-school glass plates. It's also an excellent option if you have cups, bowls, and saucers as well that you want to find a use for. All you need is two or three different-sized dishes and some silicone, though if you want the flowers to have a stem, you can also attach a small vase or glass bottle to the back with a neck big enough to hold a pipe.
The basic premise is to take your thrifted items and use the silicone to glue them together in an impression of a flower, with the big plate as the petals and bowls, plates, or saucers acting as the center. The textured glass helps to recreate this impression, especially on the large plate, but you can also use ceramic plates or untextured glass and paint the pieces. Pick out a few dishes (don't necessarily worry about them matching) and then attach them to a metal pole and stick them in your yard for a gorgeous flower that will last even in the winter.
This is just a general idea of how to create these flowers. Depending on the tools you own or are willing to spend money on, there are many different ways to build these stunning decorations. For instance, some people drill holes in the dishes and attach them together with a bolt.
Add a little charm to your pots
If you don't need to line your garden beds but like the idea of the plates next to your flowers, you can also add them directly in with your potted plants. For example, this low-maintenance flower and plant combo perfect for a container garden looks stunning on its own, but an artistically-placed plate can highlight the flowers and leaves to make it even more beautiful. If you're tired of crafting but have lots of thrifted plates to use, this idea only requires a little bit of digging and artistic license. Like with the plate fence, you'll just push a couple of plates into the dirt wherever you want them. This is a great way to highlight the colors your flowers produce or to catch the eye and contrast beautifully with the rich greens of your plants.
While you can use solid plates for this, you don't have to. Large, broken pieces can also create a dramatic statement. Just make sure you sand the edges where they broke to prevent any accidental scratches or cuts.
Plates don't have to be the only decorative item you put around your plants, either. You can buy or create all sorts of charming garden decorations out of thrifted dishes. Also try repurposing leftover bricks for a super cute DIY garden decor idea. Have a lot of fun placing plates in and around other repurposed household staples turned into garden decor.
Create water holders for plants or animals
You can also place a thrifted plate under an outdoor pot to catch water. If you are going to use one for this purpose, it needs to be a relatively sturdy plate. Dirt, especially when damp, gets pretty heavy. If your pot has too much weight, it can easily break the plate. Of course, that's not necessarily a big deal, as then you can work to repurpose it into something even more creative for your garden.
If you don't like the pot idea, consider using a plate as a birdbath or watering hole for a bumblebee. Plates are nice and shallow, making them great for many animals. This method is also easy, as all you have to do is place it on a stand or attach it to a fence and fill it with water. If you hope to attract bigger birds, you might want a large plate, but little saucers serve as useful watering spots for bees and hummingbirds, too. This is a much easier alternative than trying to make a mosaic birdbath that still lets you use all sorts of thrifted plates and dishes.
Of course, you don't have to choose one or the other. Make yourself an eye-catching birdbath that takes center stage, and then use dishes to create simpler birdbaths and bee watering stations all around your yard with plates or other kitchen cookware you can easily transform into a birdbath. Just be sure to change out the water regularly to avoid diseases and pests.