Upcycle Thrifted Plates Into Beautiful One-Of-A-Kind Garden Decor

Thrifting is all fun and games until you end up with dozens of items you swore you would use or fix up and never did. Now you have stacks of thrifted things lying around and no motivation or ideas of how to use them. Eventually, when you get tired of seeing them, you may repeat the cycle, donating them only for someone else to thrift the items they feel are full of potential. However, there is another option.

If you are hoping to find inspiration for the stack of thrifted plates and other dishware you try to avoid looking at, you're in luck. There are dozens of ways you can incorporate plates into your garden and yard, ranging from intensive designs to very simple decorations. For instance, try lining garden beds, decorating planters, or creating flower decor.

It's amazing how much decor for your yard you can make out of plates you find lying around. Whether you decide to keep it simple and leave the dishes relatively intact or go for a fully intensive DIY, you can take some of your favorites and make sure they're used to their full potential. Don't be afraid to play around with one or several of these designs. Some of them may be challenging but can be very rewarding when you get it right. And if a plate breaks, there are ways to use the broken pieces in your garden, too!

