Reuse An Old Watering Can To Add Some Stylish Lighting To Your Garden

To create your own watering can light display, start with an old metal or plastic watering can with a removable spout and scrub it clean. If you'd like the can to match the color scheme of your patio furniture or any other elements of your outdoor living space, feel free to spray paint it. You could also just start with a new metal watering can, like this one by Megawodar, if you'd rather not do the extra work. You'll also need some battery-powered waterproof LED fairy lights. The types that come in individual strands make it easier to create the look of thin streams of light pouring out of the can's spout. Brightown's 12 Pack LED Fairy Lights come with batteries included, so they're ready to go.

If the holes in the can's showerhead-style spout cap aren't wide enough to run light strands through them, use a drill to make some of them wider. In some cases, you may be able to use an awl or screwdriver to widen the holes. Take this showerhead part off of the can, then run the strands of fairy lights through the spout so the battery packs sit inside the can and the lights spill out the spout. Run one strand through one of the holes in the showerhead nozzle/cap, then repeat with each subsequent strand. Pop the showerhead cap back on the can.

Hang the watering can by its handle from a shepherd's hook or a plant hook mounted to a pole or fence, spread the fairy lights out where you'd like them to go, then turn on the battery backs and enjoy the light show. For even more fun making your own light displays, try this dollar store vase hack for some unique lighting, or add these DIY light-up logs to add whimsy to your private slice of paradise.

