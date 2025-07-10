Why You May Want To Reconsider Adding A Large Water Feature To Your Yard

From the gorgeous national park waterfall views that hikers flock to each summer, to the pattering of soft rain in a sleep app, the sights and sounds of water provide something special to the human psyche. It's for this reasons that homes located on the waterfront fetch top real estate dollars. But the same kind of value isn't necessarily added for backyard water features like ponds and fountains. This is especially true for large installations that require a lot of ongoing maintenance. Todd Luong, of RE/MAX DFW Associates, spoke exclusively to Outdoor Guide with insights on the value, and drawbacks, of water features.

Adding a beautifully landscaped koi pond or a DIY garden pond built from a dingy tire are both popular backyard projects. But such ponds can quickly become an eyesore if not properly maintained. Luong relays a story of a seller who had a nice house with a backyard fish pond that became an obstacle to a quick sale. "The seller was busy moving and preparing the house for sale, so she didn't have time to maintain the backyard or the pond. As a result, there was a lot of algae growth in the pond, which made the water green and murky. It definitely didn't look or smell appealing, and it probably reminded potential buyers of the extra work they'd have to do if they bought the house," Luong says. So you may want to think twice about that charming pond or waterfall feature.