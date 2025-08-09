A Step-By-Step To Making Your Own Recirculating Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a birdbath to your backyard is a sweet decorative touch: You create a tiny wildlife spa and hydration station rolled into one. It's also a simple method for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden. Birds need fresh water to drink and splash around in, especially during scorching summer days or long dry spells when puddles are few and far between. Bath time helps them keep their feathers fluffed just right for flying and staying warm or cool enough. And a good birdbath can attract all kinds of feathered friends — even migratory visitors you don't normally see. Bees and butterflies love a good shallow water source, too. If you want to level up your birdbath game, go for one with recirculating water. And the great thing is, you don't have to buy a fancy one when you can DIY your own birdbath fountain with a flower pot, pump, and a few tools.

For this DIY recirculating birdbath, you'll need a large terra cotta flower pot, a water pump and hose, ½-inch PVC pipe, rubber stopper, cinder blocks, waterproof caulk, waterproof exterior paint, and a drill with masonry bits to fit tubing and PVC through the bottom cinder block and top perch, and to drill a small hole in the stopper plug.

A recirculating birdbath keeps the water flowing, fresh, and inviting: Birds are drawn to the sound and sparkle of moving water. Plus, that gentle motion helps fend off algae and bacteria that thrive in still water. It's also a clever hack to banish pesky mosquitoes from turning your birdbath into their nursery. So, the mini nature retreat in your backyard will give your local wildlife a cleaner, healthier, and far more appealing place to visit.