Repurpose These Household Staples For Fun And Easy Garden Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your garden is one of the best places to reuse broken, worn, and mismatched items from your home and garage. Upcycling these objects into garden decor keeps them out of landfills while keeping money in your bank account. When looking for materials to repurpose in your garden, consider sturdy items that won't fall apart the first time they're exposed to rain or wind. Also remember that metal may rust and wooden items are likely to develop a weathered look. When searching for items to upcycle, ask yourself what your garden needs most right now. A trellis to support flowering vines? Signs to label your veggie plants? Comfortable seating? In addition to beautifying your yard, garden decor can serve a purpose for the plants you're growing or the people and creatures that visit them.

Advertisement

If your garden is spacious, it's a prime spot for repurposing furniture. Tables and nightstands that are past their prime for indoor use can have a second life as plant stands and potting surfaces. Or cut them apart and use their tops to make painted signs or raised garden beds. Dresser drawers and old wheelbarrows can be turned into sturdy planters that infuse your garden with personality. You can even DIY a garden trellis from old mattress springs. Spray paint it a trendy color to give your cucumbers the most stylish climbing wall in the neighborhood. Krylon K05528007 indoor-outdoor spray paint and primer is a good option for outdoor projects like this. Looking for smaller pieces of garden decor? Head to the kitchen, where you'll find many materials to upcycle.

Advertisement