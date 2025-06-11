How To Choose A Birdbath Size And Style To Suit Local Wildlife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water is the source of life, and adding a water feature to your back yard is a surefire way to bring in more of the wild critters you love observing. Even if you don't have the ability to dig a wildlife pond or plant a rain garden, adding a simple birdbath will not only attract more songbirds to your yard, but will increase the overall biodiversity of your garden.The type and style of birdbath you choose depends on what wildlife lives in your area, and who you want hanging out at your local waterhole. Before buying or building your bath, consider whether you want a pedestal or ground bath, what materials and features will work best for your wildlife neighbors, and how easy it will be to clean and maintain.

You can start your project with an inventory of what wildlife lives nearby. Online community observation databases like iNaturalist, local Facebook wildlife watching and birding groups, and state wildlife agencies have a lot of information to share about what critters live in your hood. You can identify local birds yourself using an app like Cornell Lab's Merlin ID. Many counties and cities even run backyard wildlife habitat programs with staff who can tell you not only who lives there, but all the ways you can enhance your yard to attract specific species. Once you know who you'd like to see stopping by, you can choose a birdbath with features designed for them.