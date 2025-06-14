DIY Garden Lighting That'll Add Elegant Charm To Any Pathway

To complete this lighting DIY, take your clear liquid glue and coat the outside of the lantern, covering all of the glass. It's best to use a paintbrush to spread the glue. Before the glue can dry, place your pressed flowers on the glass and press them down so that they will stick, then allow them to dry. Stick your metal hangers into the ground along your pathway, and hang your lanterns from them. Keep in mind that rain could wash off the glue or give the lanterns a dirty appearance, so you may want to bring them inside before bad weather or place them under a covered area. A simple step that will allow these solar lights to last longer is to replace the rechargeable batteries once they start to dim.

Advertisement

If you still need more lighting, there are plenty of other decorative ways to brighten up your backyard space. For example, light-up logs will add a rustic whimsy and provide a nice place to sit. This process involves a little more work and craftsmanship, but once they are complete, these luminescent logs will add a magical presence to your backyard. Fairy lights are another great way to transform your backyard into a storybook setting. You can hang them along porch railings or fill the trees with them to light a path through the woods. For those interested in more arts and crafts projects, there's also another Dollar Tree lighting hack that uses solar stake lights.