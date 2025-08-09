The Best Method For Waterproofing Indoor Pillows For Use Outdoors
When shopping for outdoor pillows to decorate your deck, porch, or yard, it can be challenging to find what you want. Perhaps you can't find the right colorway or fabric to match your outdoor furniture or your personal vibe. Maybe the sizes are all off. While you can haul your indoor pillows outside to your otherwise your low-maintenance backyard oasis every time you want to use them, that gets old fast. Luckily, there is a clever product available that will help you turn indoor pillows into outdoor pillows that can stay outside. It's Scotchgard Sun & Water Shield.
Before you decide you can skip the spray and just bring your pillows indoors when it rains, consider all the protection they need outdoors. Waterproofing is one thing — it protects your pillows from getting soaked through. But you also want to think about the sunshine. The sun will quickly bleach out pillows and break down fabrics that aren't properly protected from its intense rays. Our answer to this issue not only waterproofs your pillows but also protects them from fading in the sun by blocking UVB and UVA rays. Just like the traditional indoor Scotchgard in the red can, it also helps repel dirt, stains, and moisture, making cleanup a breeze.
How to Scotchgard your indoor pillows for outside
Before you start spraying down your indoor pillows with Scotchgard Sun & Water Shield, let's take a look at some facts about this product. If you purchase it on Amazon, you'll pay just under $10 for a 10.5-oz aerosol can. It's made in the U.S., has no odor once it dries, and is easy to use. You can also use it for more than your pillows — spray it on any outdoor fabrics you want to protect from the elements, including most fabric-covered furniture, flags, and the multiple umbrellas you've set up as a simple DIY shade for a sunny pool. You can even use it on leather. Step off the patio and try it out on boat covers, tarps, and hot tub covers.
The first step in preparing your indoor pillows to be used outside is to make sure they're clean and dry. Shake the can of Scotchgard well before you begin the application process, and take everything outside (do not use this spray indoors). You can set up a work area with some protective plastic or papers laid down. For even and easy spraying, hold the can upright and spray the pillow while holding the can about 6 inches from it. Spraying in even overlapping lines will help ensure you get even coverage, which is essential (no need to spray it on too thick). Then let your pillows dry for at least 24 hours before you use them with the best patio furniture for your outdoor space. If you have a particularly rainy season, you may want to refresh the spray partway through the year. Otherwise, you can wait until the following year to put on a fresh coat.