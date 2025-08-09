The Best Method For Waterproofing Indoor Pillows For Use Outdoors

Before you start spraying down your indoor pillows with Scotchgard Sun & Water Shield, let's take a look at some facts about this product. If you purchase it on Amazon, you'll pay just under $10 for a 10.5-oz aerosol can. It's made in the U.S., has no odor once it dries, and is easy to use. You can also use it for more than your pillows — spray it on any outdoor fabrics you want to protect from the elements, including most fabric-covered furniture, flags, and the multiple umbrellas you've set up as a simple DIY shade for a sunny pool. You can even use it on leather. Step off the patio and try it out on boat covers, tarps, and hot tub covers.

The first step in preparing your indoor pillows to be used outside is to make sure they're clean and dry. Shake the can of Scotchgard well before you begin the application process, and take everything outside (do not use this spray indoors). You can set up a work area with some protective plastic or papers laid down. For even and easy spraying, hold the can upright and spray the pillow while holding the can about 6 inches from it. Spraying in even overlapping lines will help ensure you get even coverage, which is essential (no need to spray it on too thick). Then let your pillows dry for at least 24 hours before you use them with the best patio furniture for your outdoor space. If you have a particularly rainy season, you may want to refresh the spray partway through the year. Otherwise, you can wait until the following year to put on a fresh coat.