This Clever Upcycling Hack Transforms A Baby Crib Into A Rustic Porch Swing

There comes a point when you no longer need a baby crib. While you could give it to someone else, or save it for your grandchildren, you also have the choice to turn it into something fun. If you've had your crib stored somewhere, it's time to pull it out and give it a new life. It's easy enough to turn your old crib into a porch swing, and there are benefits as well. Instead of having this sentimental furniture sitting around taking up space and gathering dust, you can turn it into a piece that continues to build new memories. And how fun would it be to watch your child grow up, as you get to explain to them that their favorite porch swing was also once the bed they slept in?

Thankfully, it's pretty easy to turn a crib into a porch swing. Depending on how big you want it, you can use the whole frame, or just three sides of it. In the video below, to make the swing a good size, the creator attached the two long ends of the crib together. But if you want, you can just use one side and create a single-person swing.

The process may sound daunting, but it's rather simple if you take it step-by-step. The nice thing is, once you finish this DIY, you can gain the confidence to try some other products like this thrifty DIY that turns an old cooler into rustic porch décor or the simple DIY Dollar Tree hack to light up your hanging planters.