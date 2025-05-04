This Clever Upcycling Hack Transforms A Baby Crib Into A Rustic Porch Swing
There comes a point when you no longer need a baby crib. While you could give it to someone else, or save it for your grandchildren, you also have the choice to turn it into something fun. If you've had your crib stored somewhere, it's time to pull it out and give it a new life. It's easy enough to turn your old crib into a porch swing, and there are benefits as well. Instead of having this sentimental furniture sitting around taking up space and gathering dust, you can turn it into a piece that continues to build new memories. And how fun would it be to watch your child grow up, as you get to explain to them that their favorite porch swing was also once the bed they slept in?
Thankfully, it's pretty easy to turn a crib into a porch swing. Depending on how big you want it, you can use the whole frame, or just three sides of it. In the video below, to make the swing a good size, the creator attached the two long ends of the crib together. But if you want, you can just use one side and create a single-person swing.
The process may sound daunting, but it's rather simple if you take it step-by-step. The nice thing is, once you finish this DIY, you can gain the confidence to try some other products like this thrifty DIY that turns an old cooler into rustic porch décor or the simple DIY Dollar Tree hack to light up your hanging planters.
Creating your porch swing only takes a few steps
For a simple swing, drill out holes for eyelets into the sides that you will use as armrests, add thick rope, level on your porch, and you're good to go. However, if you want to have a more sturdy swing that you can be sure stands up to the weight and elements, you can also build a small frame around it. That's what the man in the video above did, to ensure it's sturdy while still highlighting the crib. This takes a little more work, but it helps to ensure that your porch swing is safe for everyone to enjoy.
Additionally, with this more complicated method, the ropes are installed at the bottom of the swing, instead of the armrests. This gives you a little more sturdiness, and keeps these spaces free to give you plenty of comfort.
The next step is to find a mattress or cushion that is the right length, and ways to decorate it. When it comes to painting the swing, you can go with any color, but if you want to highlight the fact that it used to be your baby's crib, you can try and find a color as similar to the original as possible. Then, take a few pillows and cushions, and decorate. If you're struggling to find a base mattress for your swing, consider looking at mattresses for cribs. They should offer the comfort and softness you need, while also being almost the right length. You can make the space even more inviting by adding a few plants, or it can be a place to set up and enjoy the perfect movie night outdoors on a budget.