DIY Fountain Ideas You'll Want To Try Out In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water fountains are a worthy addition to gardens of all shapes and sizes, enabling homeowners to turn their yard into an area that truly helps them to relax. You might be hoping to attract local birdlife, or perhaps you feel calmer and less anxious in the presence of running water. If the latter sounds familiar, that's no surprise. Studies have shown that the sound of running water can contribute to a more relaxed state of mind, enabling you to recover from stress. In the context of a garden, this can really help you to unwind at home, especially after a long and busy week at work.

The best part, however, is that it's easy to add a DIY fountain to your garden. What's more, provided that you've assessed the potential drawbacks of installing a fountain, then you'll find there are plenty of ways to make one. Some of them are quite simple, too, especially if you have an existing water feature. Even if you don't already have a water feature, as long as you're relatively handy when it comes to DIY, you'll find that a few basic pieces of equipment, such as a submersible pump, filters, and hosing, are all you need to bring the dulcet tones of water into your garden. If you're in need of inspiration for your homemade fountain project, from simple DIY birdbaths to Japanese-inspired water features, then this guide is most certainly for you.