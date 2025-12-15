Beautiful Flowers That'll Attract Helpful Pollinators To Your Garden

If you're hoping to turn your garden into a veritable wonderland of wildlife and do your bit to support declining populations of pollinators, then the flowers you choose to plant are key. The right choice can encourage not just bees, but also butterflies and even hummingbirds to visit your garden. Once they arrive, not only will they help your chosen flowers to thrive — allowing you to enjoy bountiful blooms of rainbow-colored flowers — but they'll also provide you with endless hours of enjoyment as they go about their daily duties.

Certain flowers offer further benefits beyond attracting pollinators, like pest management. Plants like marigolds, for example, are utterly repellent to insects like aphids. On the other hand, trap crops like nasturtiums actively attract aphids, effectively distracting pests from devouring and damaging your other plants.

The key to knowing which flowers to plant for pollinators, as with all flowers, is understanding your home's weather, soil, and hardiness zone, and the plants that are best adapted to grow within it. Some are exceptionally adaptable, able to grow across an enormous climate range. Others are only really viable in a handful of regions. Don't worry: With this guide to pollinator-friendly flowers — like orange jewelweed or red bird-of-paradise — you can easily arm yourself with everything you need to transform your garden into a bright and happy home for an array of pollinators.