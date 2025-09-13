Add A Slice Of Paradise To Your Garden With A Pollinator-Friendly Flower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some flowers draw almost as many lovestruck humans as nectar-seeking pollinators. One example is the gorgeous red bird of paradise (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), otherwise known as peacock flower and dwarf poinciana. Gardeners and hummingbirds are attracted to the red-orange color of its blossoms, with shapes that resemble feathered friends in flight. Hummers also love red bird of paradise because its flowers stick around for quite a while. The blossoms are a reliable source of nectar in late summer, when temperatures are hot and many other plants stop blooming. Plus, at 10 to 20 feet tall, red bird of paradise is easy for hummingbirds to spot as they flit through your yard. In addition to being a hummingbird magnet, this deciduous shrub can lure bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that benefit your local ecosystem.

Red bird of paradise loves the tropics, so it's best suited for USDA hardiness zones 9 through 11. It will often do fine in zone 8 as well. When grown in a truly tropical environment, it will bloom for much of the year. In climates that are a bit cooler, the flowers appear in late summer and are followed by seed pods in the fall. Be aware that the seeds have toxic levels of tannic acid, which can cause problems for pets and young children. In other words, take steps to ensure that no one's nibbling on a red bird of paradise in your care. To help with that, vinegar can keep a variety of critters out of gardens that contain this plant.