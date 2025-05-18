The Bright And Easy To Grow Flower The Pollinators In Your Garden Will Love

Draw pollinators in droves to your garden while barely lifting a finger. Your garden can look great and attract bees, butterflies, and more with minimal effort thanks to an easy-to-grow, low-maintenance annual. Nasturtiums (Tropaeolum sp.), originating in Central and South America, are stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden. The most popular species are the common garden nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus), which is known for trailing up structures easily.

Common garden nasturtiums can withstand a variety of soils, even those with poorer quality. It's recommended that you don't apply fertilizer, but ensure proper drainage for the best growth. Nasturtiums are a very hardy species for the garden, growing well in hardiness zones 2 through 11. While these flowers are resistant against things like drought, a little shade can help keep them from becoming heat-stressed in the hottest part of the summer months.

Because of their excellent ability to attract pollinators, nasturtiums are an ideal companion plant that will positively impact your garden. To start growing them in your garden beds, wait until the last frost in spring. Then directly sow your seeds in the ground.

