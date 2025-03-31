The Pink Pollinator-Friendly Ground Cover You'll Want In Your Flower Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using ground cover plants instead of mulch can give your flower garden an extra layer of eye-catching color. If you choose the right flowering ground cover, your garden is likely to attract more pollinators as well. 'Firewitch' dianthus (Dianthus gratianopolitanus) should be in the running if your planting site is sunny and well drained. Clumps of dianthus can be grown next to each other so they form thick mats of foliage that stamp out weeds. This perennial's gorgeous pink flowers bloom in May and June, drawing bees, butterflies, and moths while deterring rabbits and deer.

'Firewitch' dianthus is easy to grow as long as you don't give it too much water. This can encourage its crown to rot. Since dianthus can handle brief droughts, it's okay to let its soil dry between waterings. Dianthus can also tolerate alkaline soil, so it's a good companion for flowers and shrubs that like a soil pH level above 7.0. These include hydrangeas, lilacs, lavender, and California poppies. 'Firewitch' dianthus rarely grows taller than 8 inches, so it won't overshadow your garden's loftier specimens. This plant is hardy in USDA growing zones 3 through 9, which means it will thrive in most parts of the United States. You can even grow dianthus between rocks and on slopes, though it may not produce as many flowers if you do.

