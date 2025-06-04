Fill Your Garden With Hummingbirds And Pollinators By Planting This Red Flower

Maltese cross can be easily grown from seeds, such as the Seeds Needs Maltese cross wildflower seeds. There are a few ways to go about it, much of which depends on the geographic region in which you live. They can be sown directly in the soil either after the first frost of fall or a couple months before the final frost for those living in northern areas. In warmer climates, a period of cold stratification can help prep the seeds for spring sowing. Regardless of when they are sown outdoors, they should be planted in a spot that receives full sunlight. Additionally, when sowing the seeds, do not place them more than ⅛ inch below the surface, as the seeds need light so they can germinate.

Once the seeds have been sown and throughout the early stages of the seedlings growth, it is important the area remain weed-free. After the plant matures, Maltese cross requires very little care other than the occasional watering. They are drought-resistant and actually prefer a drier soil, so be sure the area is well draining and you do not overwater. The plants can be deadheaded, but Maltese cross will continue to reseed the area if you leave the dead flowers on the plant.