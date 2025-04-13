The Gorgeous Blue Flower That'll Thrive In Your Vegetable Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Blue flowers are fairly uncommon in the natural world, so adding them to your landscape provides instant visual interest. They also boost your garden's bee appeal. Scientists aren't sure why these pollinators adore blue, but it's clear that they prioritize it. Growing blue flowers in your vegetable garden can assist squash, cucumbers, and other cucurbit plants, which rely on bees to pollinate their flowers. Bees can also help tomato plants grow larger fruit. In addition to bringing all the bees to your garden, bright blue cornflower (Centaurea cyanus) is simple to grow. Sometimes called bachelor's button or bluebottle, this annual excels in USDA hardiness zones 2 through 11, making it a beloved garden resident throughout most of the United States.

So, what's not to love about cornflower? Profuse reseeding. As a close relative of knapweed, cornflower can proliferate beside roads and in grassy areas. Keeping its weedy tendencies in check is essential should you choose to grow it. Putting it in pots and deadheading the flowers when they start to fade can discourage it from taking over your garden. Since cornflower is considered invasive in Georgia and West Virginia, do not plant it there and remove any that pop up in your yard. Growing it elsewhere in the U.S. is fine.