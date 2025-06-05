The Fragrant Tree That Pollinators And Birds Can't Get Enough Of

Black cherry trees can be a great addition to your yard, offering both aesthetic and functional beauty. After all, who doesn't want to enjoy the smell of fresh flowers while also watching a variety of birds and pollinators flit from flower to flower? However, before you take the steps to add this tree to your garden, there are two things to keep in mind.

First, it's important to be cautious about planting this tree in your garden if you have children or pets. Some parts of this tree — the fruit and the inner bark, which has a medicinal element — can be eaten. But much of it — particularly the pits and leaves — which contain dangerous levels of hydrocyanic acid. As a result, you should avoid foraging from this tree, as it can be toxic if the wrong part is ingested.

Black cherry trees can also attract tent caterpillars. While these are native and the black cherry is one of their primary food sources, their snacking can lead to defoliation, which can be an issue if it happens several years in a row. They can also travel from black cherry trees to dine on other trees around your yard, if they run out of black cherry leaves. There are mixed reviews about how damaging the impact of tent caterpillars can be on your black cherry. As a result, if you notice these little caterpillars weaving their tell-tale silk nest, you may want to pay extra attention to the health of your tree. Thankfully, as a native species, tent caterpillars have a variety of predators that can help keep their population in check.

