Create A Pollinator-Friendly Garden With The Help Of An Easy-To-Grow Yellow Plant
There's one thing that birds, butterflies, bees, and even bats have in common: They are pollinators. Their job is to move pollen from one part of a plant to another, enabling the creation of seeds or fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 75% of the flowering plants you have in your landscape and 35% of the fruits and vegetables in your garden depend on these friendly visitors to reproduce. So, naturally, having more pollinator-friendly plants can increase the likelihood that these beneficial garden guests will join your backyard barbecue. One way to do that is to plant the easy-to-grow trumpet honeysuckle.
While red flowers often steal the spotlight, a full spectrum of warm hues (ranging from fiery reds to sunny yellows) can catch the attention of pollinators. Even more enticing than color, though, is nectar. Trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) cultivars like 'John Clayton' and 'Sulfurea' add rich golden tones to your garden while offering just the right amount of nectar to invite the gentle buzz of bees and the flutter of butterflies. It's also one of the most stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden.
How to grow trumpet honeysuckle in your garden
A sunbeam showstopper, the trumpet honeysuckle is technically a vine, though you can also grow it as ground cover, which can be used in your flower beds instead of mulch. It blooms in late spring with a chorus line of golden, slender trumpets that deliver buttery brilliance and a shout out to every hummingbird, bee, and butterfly in the neighborhood to come try their nectar buffet. The plant also has a light, sweet aroma.
Plant trumpet honeysuckle in full sun locations that get at least six hours of direct light and have well-drained soil. These golden lanterns will bloom next to deep emerald leaves on trellises or fences, climbing 8 to 20 feet and adding more privacy to your backyard. Water them well once weekly during summer, being mindful of rainfall. Excelling in USDA hardiness zones 4 to 9, this plant is considered semi-evergreen, particularly in warm winter climates where it will retain foliage longer into the season. 'John Clayton' rewards gardeners with repeated floral displays and produces fall berries, making it even more impactful when it comes to amplifying pollinator presence near you.