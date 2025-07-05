Create A Pollinator-Friendly Garden With The Help Of An Easy-To-Grow Yellow Plant

There's one thing that birds, butterflies, bees, and even bats have in common: They are pollinators. Their job is to move pollen from one part of a plant to another, enabling the creation of seeds or fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 75% of the flowering plants you have in your landscape and 35% of the fruits and vegetables in your garden depend on these friendly visitors to reproduce. So, naturally, having more pollinator-friendly plants can increase the likelihood that these beneficial garden guests will join your backyard barbecue. One way to do that is to plant the easy-to-grow trumpet honeysuckle.

Advertisement

While red flowers often steal the spotlight, a full spectrum of warm hues (ranging from fiery reds to sunny yellows) can catch the attention of pollinators. Even more enticing than color, though, is nectar. Trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) cultivars like 'John Clayton' and 'Sulfurea' add rich golden tones to your garden while offering just the right amount of nectar to invite the gentle buzz of bees and the flutter of butterflies. It's also one of the most stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden.