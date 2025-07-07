The Buttery Yellow Flower That Pollinators Are Absolutely Obsessed With

To attract as many pollinators as possible, keep your Carolina jessamine healthy and encourage it to flower with abandon. This vibrant vine is able to grow in partial shade, but it will reward you with an abundance of blossoms if you give it a spot that receives full sun. Providing Carolina jessamine with a vertical structure can also help it get plenty of blossom-promoting sunlight. If you're up for a DIY project, turn an old screen door into a garden trellis by trading its screen for chicken wire.

Consider adding compost to your Carolina jessamine's planting site since it prefers soil with ample organic matter and good drainage. You shouldn't need to alter the soil's pH level since this plant is content in acidic, neutral, or alkaline soil. As spring begins, feed your Carolina jessamine a fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. This may convince it to make tons of flowers. The more flowers this plant produces, the more attractive bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds are likely to find it.

If you live in zone 6, don't forget to protect your Carolina jessamine safe from wintertime injuries. This involves shielding it from frigid winds as the season approaches. No matter where you live, be sure to install this plant a safe distance from your home since it's quite flammable. A spark from a fire pit, poorly aimed bottle rocket, or a sparking electrical wire could spell disaster if this vine is growing on your home. Also steer pets and young children away from Carolina jessamine since most of its parts are poisonous if ingested.

