Take Your Fall Garden To The Next Level With A Pollinator-Friendly Flower

When you think of pollinators, you may think of warm spring mornings and colorful blooms. While it is true that spring and summer are the peak seasons for the pollinators in your yard, that isn't to say that their activities don't trickle into fall. In fact, as hummingbirds and butterflies begin their migrations and other pollinators prepare for winter, you may see a surge of life as the weather begins to cool. So if you want to add a splash of color to your garden this fall while providing pollinators with the nutrients they need in the latter months of the year, you may want to consider this vibrant flower that blooms during late summer and early fall.

Goldenrods (Solidago spp.) are an essential plant for over 100 pollinator species, including bees, butterflies, and moths. For these animals, goldenrods supply nutrients through their nectar and seeds. For example, before monarch butterflies begin their migration in the fall, they depend on goldenrod for their nectar. While these flowers are the perfect pollinator-friendly choice for your fall garden, their benefits extend even beyond autumn, with their seeds fueling songbirds in the winter.

In all, if you're looking to create a pollinator haven that your wildlife neighbors can enjoy year-round, goldenrod can be a smart choice. However, before adding this eye-catching flower to your yard, it's important to ensure you have the right conditions to support its growth.