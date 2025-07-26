A Shade-Loving Perennial You Should Consider Planting In Your Pollinator Garden

Shady gardens can be a wonderful place to sit and enjoy the outdoors during the summer when everything is in full bloom and the pollinators are out. If you have a shady garden space or backyard, there are many different trees, flowers, and plants available that thrive in shade such as foxglove and hostas, two great perennials that will brighten shaded areas of your garden. You can attract even more wildlife to your garden by adding just the right types of flowers known to attract bees, hummers, and other pollinators. A lovely example of a perennial you should consider adding to your garden is red turtlehead (Chelone obliqua). Other common names for this pretty, shade-loving plant include pink or rose turtlehead, shellflower, and twisted shell flower.

These beautiful flowers are hardy and durable, so if you're new to gardening, you might try your hand, especially if you have good shady spots in your yard. They do really well in shaded areas but if the soil stays moist they can handle full sun if necessary. You and the pollinators that frequent your garden can enjoy these bright pink blooms from late summer to fall when most other flowers are done blooming for the season. Hummingbirds and bees love this flower so if you are interested in making all the bees come buzzing to your garden, this is a flower that will help get the job done.