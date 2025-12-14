Clever DIY Ideas That'll Make Use Of Any Extra Bricks

Depending on the kinds of bricks you have leftover, they can be used to create fire pits in an array of shapes and sizes. If you intend to build the entire structure with your bricks (including inner walls and the base), you should only do so if you have concrete pavers, or ideally, fire-safe refractory bricks, as regular bricks are prone to cracking when exposed to high heat. If you have regular bricks piled up in your yard, use them aesthetically. For example, you could create the inner-wall of your pit with fire-safe pavers or dedicated fire bricks, then use regular red bricks around the outside, giving it a rustic, red-hued finish. Alternatively, you could build a temporary, bushcraft-style fire pit or smoker out of red bricks, knowing they may crack.

However you build your fire pit, the first thing you'll need to do is mark and dig out a base, being sure to do it in an area where flames won't pose a risk to any structures. As for the materials you'll need (other than your bricks, of course), it's possible to create a fire-proof base yourself, although it might be easier and more convenient to buy something like the 36-inch fire pit ring from Innostage. The latter will keep coals contained, while allowing you to mount a grate over the top, perfect for grilling, or setting a pan or kettle on top of.

Finally, if your bricks or pavers are designed with notches to slot together, consider how you'll keep them in place long-term. You won't necessarily need to bind them with mortar if the structure is well built. But if you do, it's a good idea to use a refractory mortar (one that can cope with high temperatures). This will help keep regular bricks in place, while lending your fire pit a longer lifespan.