Don't Throw Away Broken Bricks, Turn Them Into A Garden Pathway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might assume that broken, disorderly bricks should be destined for the garbage pile. The good news is that what can appear like trash can truly be treasure with the right DIY skills. Repurposing old bricks can be an easy way to update your garden with a beautiful pathway. Plus, by using broken bricks that you have lying around, you can save a lot of money for other things like a DIY project that'll add privacy and comfort to your open backyard. It also doesn't matter if your bricks don't look very presentable because the goal is to piece them together into a lovely mosaic-style design. Strange shapes and sharp edges won't matter for the end result to look great.

Before you get down to business setting out your brick path, you'll need to source your supplies. First, ensure you have enough brick material to lay out the size of the path that you want in your garden. There are many ways to repurpose leftover bricks for DIY garden decor, but this project is one of the more practical options. It's especially ideal for reusing old bricks in different colors that are leftover from other projects. You'll need a type of small gravel to serve as the base of the path and paver sand to put on top. Consider trying Rhino's Polymeric Sand for Pavers for $36.99, which can be used for walkways. You'll also need something to fill in the gaps between your mosaic brick pieces to hold everything together, like decomposed granite or mortar.