Head-Turning Ways To Add Water To Your Garden

Water has had its place in the gardens of homes around the world for centuries. In fact, the earliest records of garden water features date all the way back to the Romans. Of course, while groundbreaking and absolutely astonishing given the period, many of the structures developed back then were put in place to ensure a steady supply of water for drinking, bathing, and irrigation. Today, adding water to a garden is a mostly a decorative pursuit, but it's not without additional merits.

Depending on how you decide to incorporate it into your outdoor space, water can do a multitude of wonderful things. Wildlife are always happier when close to a reliable water source, so they're sure to thank you for a nature pond. And there's also something deeply rooted within us humans that connects us to water. We can experience it with all of our senses, whether we're swimming in it, drinking it, running fingers through it on a warm day, or listening to the soothing sound of water flowing. This might not seem surprising, given our species' innate connection with the natural world, and yet it's all too easy to become disconnected from the importance of water in our lives. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to introduce the wonders of water to your garden that allow you to benefit from such natural connectedness while elevating the overall appeal of your yard.