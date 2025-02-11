Repurpose Leftover Bricks For A Super Cute DIY Garden Decor Idea

Bricks are often a low-cost, but high-quality building material. You can use them to build patios or even outdoor structures like sheds. However, if you later decide to rearrange your yard or get rid of a patio, you may find yourself stuck with some old bricks. Thankfully, you don't have to toss them out or throw them away. Take those bricks and turn them into something colorful or practical in your yard.

Advertisement

Turning old bricks into fun decorations is easy, and doesn't require a lot of materials. All you need to do is thoroughly clean your bricks to remove any dirt or dust, plus have some paint, paint brushes, and a protective clear coat. If you want to make sure the design lasts, you can also get a primer, but it isn't necessary. Then, paint what you want, seal it, and put your creation in your garden.

The best part about this DIY is that there is so much flexibility! You can use a mix of chipped or whole bricks, and paint anything you want on them. If you have ones that are still in perfect condition, take those and use them to make a new structure, such as a budget-friendly fire pit. Then, you can use the chipped or cracked ones that might otherwise be tossed for your garden. Even if you don't feel artistic, painting the whole brick one color or using stencils can still add some charm to your yard. Additionally, you aren't limited to red bricks. If you have cement blocks, pavers, or other similar items lying around, you can use any of them for this project.

Advertisement