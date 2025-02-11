Repurpose Leftover Bricks For A Super Cute DIY Garden Decor Idea
Bricks are often a low-cost, but high-quality building material. You can use them to build patios or even outdoor structures like sheds. However, if you later decide to rearrange your yard or get rid of a patio, you may find yourself stuck with some old bricks. Thankfully, you don't have to toss them out or throw them away. Take those bricks and turn them into something colorful or practical in your yard.
Turning old bricks into fun decorations is easy, and doesn't require a lot of materials. All you need to do is thoroughly clean your bricks to remove any dirt or dust, plus have some paint, paint brushes, and a protective clear coat. If you want to make sure the design lasts, you can also get a primer, but it isn't necessary. Then, paint what you want, seal it, and put your creation in your garden.
The best part about this DIY is that there is so much flexibility! You can use a mix of chipped or whole bricks, and paint anything you want on them. If you have ones that are still in perfect condition, take those and use them to make a new structure, such as a budget-friendly fire pit. Then, you can use the chipped or cracked ones that might otherwise be tossed for your garden. Even if you don't feel artistic, painting the whole brick one color or using stencils can still add some charm to your yard. Additionally, you aren't limited to red bricks. If you have cement blocks, pavers, or other similar items lying around, you can use any of them for this project.
Take those bricks and let your imagination run wild
In the video above, you can see YouTuber Awkward Labs turning their bricks into books. But if that doesn't fit your theme or you want a few more ideas, there are plenty of options. For example, if you are looking to add some personalization while also maximizing function, you can use the bricks as labels. Little plastic tabs and popsicle sticks often end up lost, faded, or broken quickly into the season, leaving you guessing what you are growing. And while there are plenty of charming options to use as labels, including bringing the beach to your garden with this adorable shell DIY, if it doesn't fit with the rest of your yard, it just ends up looking tacky and out of place.
Instead, you can have charming little DIY bricks. Paint the shape of carrots, peas, tomatoes, or whatever else you are growing and place them next to the plants in question. You can go as cartoony, simple, or realistic as you want. And, if you aren't sure your picture is legible, paint the name underneath or just go for elegant cursive letters for labels. No matter what you go with, you can be pretty confident that the label will last until the end of the growing season, and not get lost like your previous labels have.
If you want to be whimsical instead not practical, go for things that bring you joy. Anything you imagine can be painted. Follow the same steps to clean and prime your bricks, and then go wild. Fairies, mushrooms, gnomes, silly sayings, or just colorful patterns. The choice is yours. Have fun with it and make your garden something you will want to visit over and over again. You can even pair it with other low-cost and creative DIY decorations, like using a shower curtain to spruce up your garden.