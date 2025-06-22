Make A Flashy First Impression By Using Tiles On Your Front Porch

Your front porch may take a bit of a backseat (pun intended) to the more private, cozy nooks in your backyard. And if you don't hang out there often, it might be lower on your priority list. But think about all the time you do go out on the front porch: Gathering packages or deliveries, answering the door for visitors or neighbors, and even leaving for appointments or returning home each day from work. Your front porch is like your home's handshake; it can set a strong tone that can boost curb appeal. In fact, when you want to amplify your home value and curb appeal, a simple and relatively inexpensive way to start is with your front porch. Look beyond a welcome mat to maximize and anchor your home aesthetic by trying a DIY outdoor tile design project.

You've likely laid out a store-bought welcome mat with high hopes of it adding some ambiance only to have it show signs of wear and tear faster than you expected. The result is an embarrassing, shoddy looking mat that makes your neighbors wonder if you've moved out, given up, or just really hate guests. By getting creative with tiles, you can craft a unique, high-impact design that showcases your personality and stands up to weather, foot traffic, and those judgy Joneses next door. And while tiling a porch, outdoor entry, or stairs may seem daunting at first, once you get the hang of laying tiles, you may want to move on to adding tile to your outdoor kitchen like HGTV's Jonathan Scott.