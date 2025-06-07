Don't Throw Away Old Soup Cans, Use Them To Attract More Bees

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Solitary bees are not as well-known as their social counterparts like honey bees and bumble bees, but they make up more than 75% of the bee population. These hardworking pollinators don't live in hives and they don't make honey but they do offer a lot of benefits to your garden and yard when it comes to pollination and do a lot more of the pollination work. Some common solitary bee types are mason bee, carpenter bees, miner bees, and sweat bees. If you want to have the bees come buzzing to your garden, don't throw away your old soup cans — use them to make bee hotels. A bee hotel — also called a bee house or condo — is a house or nesting spot for solitary bees.

Solitary bees normally nest in hollow logs, holes in dead wood, and hollow plants stems. Create a place for them to nest with your old soup cans by filling them with hollow stems and reeds, and placing them in trees or on posts around the yard. If you don't have hollow stems or reeds available, you can find assorted sizes of bee-safe bamboos sticks for your soup cans such as these IA Crafts bamboo tubes for mason bees that work perfectly.