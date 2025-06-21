Don't Throw Away Your Leftover Bricks, Use Them For A DIY Birdbath
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have far too many bricks left remaining after your latest landscaping project, don't you dare think of tossing them. Instead of throwing the bricks away, turn them into a functional, beautiful part of your yard. There are several options when you have leftover bricks to use up. You can follow a genius tip for building a budget-friendly fire pit using bricks. Or, you can easily turn leftover bricks into a perfect DIY birdbath without spending too much time, money, or effort. Adding a bird bath to your outdoor space is a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard.
This type of DIY is ideal whether you have a few bricks or more than 20. When you only have a few, don't fret. You can create a simple birdbath ideal for birds and other wildlife. Using 4 to 5 bricks, you construct a basic, elevated platform that you can set up in a quiet, wooded area. Arrange the bricks on a level piece of ground, forming a kind of square or rectangular shape. Place a low, sloping container filled with water on top of this platform. Then sit back and enjoy watching from afar as birds and other wildlife visit. However, if you have plenty of bricks to use up, you can form a tall, sturdy pedestal to create a lovely birdbath garden feature.
Creating a customized brick birdbath pedestal
For a larger pedestal-style birdbath made out of bricks, you'll need quite a few more bricks. The goal is to create a pedestal about 3 feet high and wide enough to hold a large, shallow basin of some sort. This type of raised up plinth is ideal for a bird bath, because it offers protection from predators. Before getting started, make sure you have your bricks and other supplies ready to go. You will also need some type of receptacle to use as the bath, whether it's a shallow stone basin or thrifted casserole dish. Consider purchasing a large paver stone to serve as a cap to the pedestal. This capstone can create a stable surface on which to rest the birdbath itself.
Start by building a sturdy base using leftover bricks, preferably with a base wider than the main pedestal. Also ensure the ground you are building upon is level. If you want to create a permanent fixture for your yard, consider using something to bind the bricks together. Try this Liquid Nails Landscape Block Adhesive, which will hold your brick birdbath pedestal securely. Stack up layers of brick in alternating directions, securing them until you reach the desired height.
And when you're repurposing leftover bricks for a super cute DIY garden decor idea, don't forget to add a personal touch. For example, be deliberate with how you stack the layers, creating a pretty pattern instead of a random layout. Or you could try painting the bricks for a pop of color in your yard.