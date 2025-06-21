Don't Throw Away Your Leftover Bricks, Use Them For A DIY Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have far too many bricks left remaining after your latest landscaping project, don't you dare think of tossing them. Instead of throwing the bricks away, turn them into a functional, beautiful part of your yard. There are several options when you have leftover bricks to use up. You can follow a genius tip for building a budget-friendly fire pit using bricks. Or, you can easily turn leftover bricks into a perfect DIY birdbath without spending too much time, money, or effort. Adding a bird bath to your outdoor space is a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard.

This type of DIY is ideal whether you have a few bricks or more than 20. When you only have a few, don't fret. You can create a simple birdbath ideal for birds and other wildlife. Using 4 to 5 bricks, you construct a basic, elevated platform that you can set up in a quiet, wooded area. Arrange the bricks on a level piece of ground, forming a kind of square or rectangular shape. Place a low, sloping container filled with water on top of this platform. Then sit back and enjoy watching from afar as birds and other wildlife visit. However, if you have plenty of bricks to use up, you can form a tall, sturdy pedestal to create a lovely birdbath garden feature.