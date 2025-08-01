Don't Throw Away Leftover Or Broken Bricks — Use Them For Plant Pot Filler

When it comes to bricks for patio and garden projects, it seems like there are always some left over. Maybe that pile of extras somehow even expands when one year blends into the next. Broken pieces are also inevitable, especially if the entire patio is made of brick and laid on the diagonal, with some bricks cut to fit the layout. While you may be tempted to discard those seemingly useless bricks, don't throw them away: Repurpose them as filler for plant pots.

Potted plants are a lovely addition to any porch or patio, but filling them up with potting soil can be expensive. Sometimes, it can also take loads of soil to get short plants to a height where they can be seen above a pot's rim. Bricks and bits of brick can be used as a space filler for the bottom of just about any plant pot, much like this money-saving soil hack for annuals that uses upturned nursery pots as filler. Full bricks add significant weight, but even that comes in handy for certain circumstances.

Using whole bricks as filler is one way to keep a lightweight but large pot from tipping over during strong winds or when a curious animal climbs inside to find out if you've planted one of its favorite snacks. Potted plants that are somewhat tall, such as palms or even a croton, benefit from having that extra heaviness in the base of the pot, as even large wind gusts aren't likely to make them tip. Still, there are some other factors to keep in mind here.