Hacks To Make Your Outdoor Space Look Luxurious On A Tight Budget
If teak wood furniture and a fancy outdoor kitchen are out of your price range right now, you're not alone. Creating a dreamy outdoor space shouldn't cost you a fortune, and thankfully it doesn't have to. If you're like us, you have a ton of pride in our outdoor spaces, but it's not about keeping up with the Joneses. It's about transforming your yard into a relaxing oasis that goes beyond boosting your property's curb appeal (even though it can do that, too).
If you're aiming for both a polished landscape with a premium feel AND the best bang for your buck, you can stop sleuthing the web. We've unraveled the secrets of fresh outdoor updates — from furniture and greenery to lighting options — and combined them with a few lavish design tips, for less, giving you the backyard makeover guide you need. Whether it's as something as simple as a new coat of paint and fresh perennials in the garden, or something a little more involved like a fire pit or furniture set, we've rounded up some of the best ways to upgrade your outdoor space, large or small, without draining the bank.
Choose the right outdoor furniture for a high-end look
Whether you're setting up a cozy lounge or an al fresco dining area, choosing the right budget-friendly furniture can turn-out a high-end look. Inexpensive patio sets aren't hard to find, but achieving that luxurious feel on a tight budget is a bit more challenging. One way is to mix and match affordable pieces around a statement piece. Just keep a cohesive design in mind, such as harmonious textures, colors, or styles. Start with a few durable options like metal bistro sets or wicker-style chairs. These popular collections are easy to makeover and a fresh finish or coat of paint will deliver that spiffy feel you're going for, without draining your retirement fund.
Seasonal sales are the best time to shop for new outdoor furniture, typically around Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. If clearance items still outweigh your budget, hit up garage sales, thrift stores, and online neighborhood shopping or buy-nothing groups. A few decorative touches will breathe new life into weathered pieces, so go ahead and transform that rusty metal patio table with a few cans of outdoor spray paint. If you're going for sleek and modern, choose a matte finish, or amp up the glam factor with a metallic paint. Then dress the bones with colorful thrift store finds like overstuffed cushions and a elegant pair of tabletop candle holders. You can even waterproof indoor pillows you already have and use them outdoors.
Color matters when creating a luxurious look
Don't underestimate the impact of color when designing your outdoor landscape. A timeless palette will save you money year after year, as it never goes out of style. Outdoor spaces are ideal for engaging all the senses, including sight. And color can pop or calm in both the garden and on the patio — even the color of your sun shade plays a vital role in your garden. Yet, while a little color can be fun and define your style, things can get busy or fall out of fashion fast. That's why, in general, the best colors for your outdoor space involve sticking to sophisticated earthy neutrals like beige, gray, green, classic black, and elegant white.
Color is one element that's essential for setting the mood of your private outdoor oasis. If creating just the right vibe is the crown jewel of your design concept, choose cool colors like blue for a calming effect. Then, tweak the look with brightly colored accents, such as orange pillows and a yellow throw for a dash of vibrant happiness. Shopping your local discount retailer or thrift store for frugal finds like these is always a fun adventure because you never know what gems you'll unearth for less.
Lay down a stylish outdoor rug
Nothing says chic like an inviting sitting area framed by an eye-catching outdoor rug. This one accessory gives you so much value for the money by creating a luxurious place to unwind, while hiding unsightly cracks and stains on concrete patios. Keep in mind the importance of color when shopping, as your goal here is to complement your patio furniture. Make sure your outdoor rug is large enough to accommodate at least your seating's front legs. Try to leave about 12 inches of exposed area between your seating space and other outdoor zones, but when in doubt, it's safe to go up a size.
Lay the foundation for success, and follow a few pro hacks when narrowing down your choice of material. Polypropylene is a common option for humid climates as it resists mold and mildew, while outdoor rugs made from polyester are suitable for sunny regions because they are weather and UV fade resistant. Natural fibers add a touch of sustainable warmth to your deck, but they fare best with the overhead protection of a gazebo or covered porch. There are loads of places to find affordable rugs online that look just as good as the expensive one from designer stores. When it comes time to clean your outdoor rug, make sure you're doing it the right way, with basic soap-and-water solutions, and following directions on the tag.
Set out an array of vibrant perennials
Greenery is a top choice for creating the thrifty backyard of your dreams and you don't need Martha Stewart-level skills to add a few of her favorite plants to your garden. We recommend sowing a few value-packed perennials to create an upscale space without the added expense of purchasing new seedlings year after year. There are plenty of plants that make your outdoor space look luxurious on a tight budget, like hydrangeas and peonies. The great thing about perennials is they come back season after season, and often continue to self-seed, expanding their presence in your garden. To get the most for your money, purchase young plants, start some from seed, or check your local nursery's "sick or damaged" section. I actually scored a free plumed cockscomb that was wind damaged, but still touted plenty of healthy blooms.
There are endless picks for this application, including shade-loving hosta, long-lived ferns, and easy-to-grow irises. These bearded blooms have been associated with French royalty for centuries, and their dazzling petals will level-up your yard's posh appeal. Growing them from a few rhizomes is the most cost-effective way to get started, and if you're patient, they'll fill out your garden all by themselves. Iris is a deer resistant plant as well, so you won't lose your enchanting flower patch to hungry critters. Carefully transplant your choice of perennials into a pretty pot and disperse them around your patio for a splash of easy-care color that will make your outdoor space the envy of the neighborhood.
Decorate a few exquisite DIY planters
After a trip to the discount garden center, you're going to need a few pots for all that greenery. Sowing a container garden is the perfect project for novice landscapers. However, some of the most attractive ceramic vessels can set you back $50 or more. Why not save some green and decorate your own? Upcycled planters are the perfect way to showcase your creative side while keeping the lid on your penny jar.
There are loads of materials you can repurpose for this bargain basement project. Give any plain old terracotta or plastic pot a luxury makeover. Adding an expensive touch could be as free as gluing on pebbles you found in your yard, but if that hack's out, create an eye catching DIY mosaic planter, or turn to those almost-empty paint cans in the garage to put a shine on.
Salvaging old kitchenware also works well, from teapots to turning a colander into a charming hanging planter. Even an old, worn-out tire can transform your outdoor space into a luxury retreat for less. Painting tires isn't as hard as it sounds, but you have to clean them first and use an acrylic, weather-resistant paint. With your newly decorated pots, you'll add tons of glitz and glamour to your outdoor space, just be mindful of where you place your installations, as you want to think about sunlight and access to water before you start cultivating.
Install an eye-catching fire pit
If you've been putting off that grand fire pit project because of cost, you're in luck: There are several genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit, and they don't involve an extravagant gas line system with the added expense of refillable propane tanks, just good old-fashioned wood or briquettes. Nothing brings friends and family together like gathering around the fire on a chilly night and don't worry: You can still get that luxe look with easy-to-build hacks.
A traditional round fire pit offers loads of forever style, and you can add this luxurious element to your backyard for less than a hundred bucks. All you need is a couple dozen recycled retaining wall blocks, leftover pavers from a previous project, a few bags of sand, and a muscle-powered afternoon. If you don't have those materials on hand, you can make stylish fire pits out of bricks, river stones, or even an old washing machine tumbler. Ignite the beauty of your outdoor space and surround your new fire feature with a few of those refinished patio chairs. You'll have a warm and welcoming retreat you made yourself that looks expensive but isn't. We won't tell.
Put a little light on the subject with solar fixtures
Outdoor lighting is perhaps the best way to make a dramatic outdoor transformation, offering gorgeous and creative ways to light up your garden or patio. This must-try budget-friendly hack works best with a few solar fixtures, turning you yard from bland to luxurious. These inexpensive fan-favorites are versatile and easy to hang or install to create that twinkling atmosphere you've been craving. Sun-powered lights won't affect your electric bill, nor do they require a pricey electrician to install intricate wiring. Even super-affordable dollar store gems cast just the right glow and look anything but cheap.
Light up your opulent patio for less with a couple strings of Edison bulbs, vintage looking lanterns, or an elegant chandelier that sparkles like diamonds. Hang solar-powered strings in zigzag patterns overhead, and place solar lamps along walkways for a touch of elegant charm. Spotlights are a perfect hack to highlight focal points, while hanging decorative lanterns will magically illuminate patios and pergolas. The color light you pick matters to the mood here, so create an intimate setting and choose warm yellow or opt for cooler tones if you're going for a crisp, modern look.
Create a swanky focal point with a garden trellis
A bougie outdoor makeover doesn't mean you have to overhaul your entire space from front to back. Start by introducing a luxurious focal point, like a decorative trellis. If those fancy store-bought products are a bit rich for your taste, make one yourself for a steal. It's a simple and cost-effective way to transform a meager garden into a work of art. Even a simply designed wire option adds visual complexity to your landscape.
You can use this low or no cost hack to create stunning vertical gardens by tying sturdy tree limbs together with some twine for an eco-friendly ladder trellis. Ladder mesh, in your hardware store's masonry department, is another cheap material that works well for a trellis. Use existing structures like a fence to provide a sturdy mounting point, then cover them with inexpensive vines. There are an endless array to choose from, including luxurious flowering varieties like roses, sweet pea, and honeysuckle. Edible vegetables are another terrific hack, because growing a vertical trellis garden is a splendid way to maximize your space and save a few bucks on your grocery bill, too.
Lay out an inviting pathway to a scenic nowhere
If you want an inviting outdoor space that appears pricey, but is not, start from the ground up with a charming walkway. Stone or gravel pathways are a bold addition to your garden space that don't have to come with a huge price tag. They bestow that fancy factor you're aiming for by adding finishing touches to grassy or rocky areas, while directing your eye to a special feature, like that homemade trellis. Paths are also an inexpensive way to divide a large outdoor space into zones, accent garden beds, or to guide foot traffic through your yard.
Use a charming "barefoot" technique if you want a natural, overgrown look in a grassy area, or go for a manicured gravel path. This route is the easy way to go and gravel touts some benefits. If you yard floods, gravel pathways can help collect and runoff water. If you've got your heart set on a stone path, bricks may just be the missing piece of your puzzle and you won't have to drop flagstone-level cash. You may be find neighborhood ads online for free or cheap discarded bricks that aren't suitable for building, but are definitely a magical choice for your fairytale landscape. And because some of the prettiest paths are laid out a bit randomly, you don't need a degree in engineering to make this budget-friendly hack happen. Alternatively, you can add a rustic spice to your lawn with a DIY path made of tree rounds or other spare wood.
Arrange a magnificent, low-maintenance rock garden
Rock gardens are an economical way to bump up the snazziness of your outdoor space with an added touch of Zen. These xeriscapes require little to no water and are a pleasing element offering year-round appeal. This luxurious hack is extremely versatile and can be accomplished on the tightest budgets. Um, like zero dollars, if you source it right, that is. Do you already have dramatic boulders or outcrops in your yard? Use them as your foundation, building your rock garden around this statement piece.
Step it up even more and mix in different colored pebbles in random sizes for textural interest and depth. The practical and creative possibilities don't stop with the stones. There are endless ways to embellish your tranquil outdoor space for less. Just keep it simple, as the goal is to stick to a tight budget. Dragon's blood is the ideal ground cover for your rock garden because it's low maintenance. You can always add sophisticated succulents, along with a few weather-resistant flea-market finds, like metal garden sculptures, stained glass lamps, or vintage birdbaths.