Repurpose An Old Colander And Turn It Into A Cute Hanging Planter

Has a deep clean left you with more excessive cookware than you know what to do with? Donating extra items around your house, like an old colander, can be a great way to cut down on waste, but you can also repurpose items destined for the trash to give them new life. And, with just a few simple changes, you can easily transform that old colander into a functional, clever hanging planter that's perfect for showing off your favorite blooms.

To get started with this easy DIY, all you need is a colander and string or chain. A plastic colander could work for this project, but metal can offer more durability and support a longer lifespan. If you're placing this hanging colander planter outside, then you need to keep the elements in mind. Using a rust-preventing spray paint can help seal your colander and keep wear and tear for a minimum, and you can even opt for a non-clear option to add a pop of color.

Since there's no tools needed for this DIY hanging planter, beginners and experts alike can enjoy repurposing their old colander into a garden statement piece. Plus, this project isn't the only tool-free DIY you can use with kitchen items you already have on hand: For example, you can transform a plastic cup into a gardening essential with just a vegetable peeler.

