Repurpose An Old Colander And Turn It Into A Cute Hanging Planter
Has a deep clean left you with more excessive cookware than you know what to do with? Donating extra items around your house, like an old colander, can be a great way to cut down on waste, but you can also repurpose items destined for the trash to give them new life. And, with just a few simple changes, you can easily transform that old colander into a functional, clever hanging planter that's perfect for showing off your favorite blooms.
To get started with this easy DIY, all you need is a colander and string or chain. A plastic colander could work for this project, but metal can offer more durability and support a longer lifespan. If you're placing this hanging colander planter outside, then you need to keep the elements in mind. Using a rust-preventing spray paint can help seal your colander and keep wear and tear for a minimum, and you can even opt for a non-clear option to add a pop of color.
Since there's no tools needed for this DIY hanging planter, beginners and experts alike can enjoy repurposing their old colander into a garden statement piece. Plus, this project isn't the only tool-free DIY you can use with kitchen items you already have on hand: For example, you can transform a plastic cup into a gardening essential with just a vegetable peeler.
How to make a DIY hanging planter using a colander
To get started with repurposing an old colander into your own stylish hanging basket, begin with attaching your roping material to the colander. You can choose to tie your string or chain around the handles, if your colander has them, or instead loop your roping materials through the holes on the side of the colander for similar stability. After that, your hanging planter is finished — it's that easy.
Of course, there are a few extra steps you can take to upgrade your DIY hanging planter even further. For example, as the content creators in the video above show, you can add stones to the bottom of your colander planter before pouring in any soil. This gives height to your plants, helping them spill out of deeper colanders for a full appearance. Just make sure to choose smaller stones and not to place so many that it hinders drainage. After all, one of the biggest mistakes gardeners make is overwatering or using soil with poor drainage, which leads to soggy, unhealthy plants.
Once you're satisfied with your planter, the last step is to choose the right plants and location. Choose flowers that thrive in hanging baskets, such as the wishbone flower. These also do well if you're placing your new colander planter in a shaded location, like your patio. You also want to choose somewhere that's easy to access for care. Certain plants need regular pruning for the brightest blooms, and you'll want to be able to keep up your watering routine without the hassle of being unable to reach your planter.